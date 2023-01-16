ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Republicans settle on likely Senate candidate in LD14

As Republicans work to expand their minority in the New Jersey Legislature and possibly even turn it into a majority, one place where they’ll need to run a strong campaign this year is the 14th legislative district, a Democratic-leaning district based in the suburbs of Mercer and Middlesex Counties.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Judge moves Mendham election challenge trial to February

A trial set to begin on Wednesday challenging the results of a township committee election in Mendham has been pushed back to February 7 after an attorney representing Democrat Lauren Spirig – the winner by just three votes — was permitted to amend his complaint. The extension rescinds...
MENDHAM, NJ
Bucco, Dunn, Barranco get key Republican endorsements in LD25

The new 25th legislative district team of State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (R-Boonton), Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Mendham), and Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) unveiled a huge slate of Republican endorsers today, in a show of force likely intended to deter any murmurings of a primary challenge. Among the endorsers are Morris...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Kean gets the committee he wanted: Transportation & Infrastructure

Freshman Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. (R-Westfield) has been assigned a seat on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, his first choice of assignments. “Improving our nation’s infrastructure is vital to growing our economy, strengthening our supply chains, ensuring American energy dominance, improving commuters’ quality of life, and finding solutions to make the day-to-day lives of our constituents better,” Kean said. “Hardworking taxpayers need to know that their dollars spent on these objectives are done so responsibly and that they are seeing real results from the investments being made.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Opnion: Politically Motivated Fake Awards Harm Legitimacy of New Jersey Construction Workforce

For those who do not know or who have not been asked to accept an award from them in the recent months, The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABCNJ) is an association of open shop contracting firms. These firms focus on a race to the bottom where they look to undercut bids by cutting their costs. This results in lower wages, less training, and a lower quality project that ends up costing taxpayers billions of dollars because the ABCNJ subsidize the poor wages of workers. A recent study by the University of California Berkeley reveals that 39% of construction workers are forced to enroll in one or more safety net programs to make ends meet, these programs cost the taxpayer $28 billion annually. The ABC’s goal is to make open shop models THE model for the state of New Jersey. They do this by pushing anti-worker legislation and ordinances. For example, the ABCNJ lobbied in Parsippany last year against a Project Labor Agreement requiring 20% of the workforce hours to be local residents.
NEW JERSEY STATE

