Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
morristowngreen.com
Chilton joins Morristown Medical Center, Overlook on national ‘best hospitals’ list
Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow. as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals. Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center today was named for the...
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey
After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
New Jersey Globe
Opnion: Politically Motivated Fake Awards Harm Legitimacy of New Jersey Construction Workforce
For those who do not know or who have not been asked to accept an award from them in the recent months, The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABCNJ) is an association of open shop contracting firms. These firms focus on a race to the bottom where they look to undercut bids by cutting their costs. This results in lower wages, less training, and a lower quality project that ends up costing taxpayers billions of dollars because the ABCNJ subsidize the poor wages of workers. A recent study by the University of California Berkeley reveals that 39% of construction workers are forced to enroll in one or more safety net programs to make ends meet, these programs cost the taxpayer $28 billion annually. The ABC’s goal is to make open shop models THE model for the state of New Jersey. They do this by pushing anti-worker legislation and ordinances. For example, the ABCNJ lobbied in Parsippany last year against a Project Labor Agreement requiring 20% of the workforce hours to be local residents.
New Jersey Globe
Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York
Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NJ must live up to Dr. King’s legacy and end racial disparity in our justice system | Opinion
Fifty-five years ago this March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the City of Newark to promote the Poor People’s Campaign. Eight days later, he was dead – assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn. As we mark Dr. King’s birthday this weekend, Newark – and all...
hudsoncountyview.com
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda jumps into D-2 Hudson County commissioner race
Progressive organizer Adrian Ghainda, 24, is jumping into the Hudson County commissioner race in the 2nd District, potentially setting up a matchup with Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the longest serving member of the board. “I am running for County Commissioner because our people deserve an option at the ballot box....
New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead
A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Jersey Globe
N.J. election officials knew about voting machine issues in November
The Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections office was notified nearly nine weeks ago that general election vote totals didn’t add up, but they didn’t stop the certification of the election results. James Bean, a former Belmar councilman, filed a request under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act on...
New Jersey Globe
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman
A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham
Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
News 12
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey
In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
