ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats

Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey

After being held virtually last year (and not being held at all in 2021) due to the pandemic, the McDonald’s Gospelfest is returning to New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark in May. Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Choir and The Clark Sisters will be among the...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Opnion: Politically Motivated Fake Awards Harm Legitimacy of New Jersey Construction Workforce

For those who do not know or who have not been asked to accept an award from them in the recent months, The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABCNJ) is an association of open shop contracting firms. These firms focus on a race to the bottom where they look to undercut bids by cutting their costs. This results in lower wages, less training, and a lower quality project that ends up costing taxpayers billions of dollars because the ABCNJ subsidize the poor wages of workers. A recent study by the University of California Berkeley reveals that 39% of construction workers are forced to enroll in one or more safety net programs to make ends meet, these programs cost the taxpayer $28 billion annually. The ABC’s goal is to make open shop models THE model for the state of New Jersey. They do this by pushing anti-worker legislation and ordinances. For example, the ABCNJ lobbied in Parsippany last year against a Project Labor Agreement requiring 20% of the workforce hours to be local residents.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Hiram Gonzalez joins Cirillo slate in West New York

Hiram Gonzalez, a U.S. Marine corps veteran who has run West New Yor’s recreation basketball program for more than a decade, will run for town commissioner on a ticket headed by mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo. Gonzalez is the assistant finance director in Guttenberg, where Cirillo is the town administrator.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. election officials knew about voting machine issues in November

The Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections office was notified nearly nine weeks ago that general election vote totals didn’t add up, but they didn’t stop the certification of the election results. James Bean, a former Belmar councilman, filed a request under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act on...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman

A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat

The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
PRINCETON, NJ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey

In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy