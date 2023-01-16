Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans skeptical of state, federal government – but prefer Trenton to Washington
New Jerseyans give their state government higher marks than the federal government but aren’t hugely satisfied with either, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released today. 36% of New Jersey adults rated the quality of state government positively (calling it either excellent or good), versus 19% who said...
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
New Jersey Globe
Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director
Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
NJ to Consider Whether Black Residents Get Reparation Payments For Slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
New Bill Establishes NJ Siblings Bill of Rights
A new bill out of the State of NJ that supplements the Child Placement Bill of Rights will focus on the importance of maintaining sibling relationships in the child welfare system.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
jerseysbest.com
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist
Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead
A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés
With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
New Jersey restaurant has one of America’s best buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)
A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
