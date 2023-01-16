ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats

Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director

Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election

More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat

The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
PRINCETON, NJ
jerseysbest.com

10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)

A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

