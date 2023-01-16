ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
New Jersey Globe

Judge moves Mendham election challenge trial to February

A trial set to begin on Wednesday challenging the results of a township committee election in Mendham has been pushed back to February 7 after an attorney representing Democrat Lauren Spirig – the winner by just three votes — was permitted to amend his complaint. The extension rescinds...
New Jersey Globe

Growing consensus that Jaffer’s successor should be a woman

As the dust settles on the unforeseen retirement of freshman Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), Democratic party leaders appear to ready to rule out a male successor to run with State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick) and Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) in the 16th legislative district. “There’s no way three men...
