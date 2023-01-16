Read full article on original website
Patriot 1st
1d ago
Sparticus is a joke. Newark is one of the worse places here in New Jersey. Dirty crime ridden city on par with kiladelphia. Nothing but a race baiter with national ambitions like Abrams in Georgia.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
New Jersey Globe
Republicans settle on likely Senate candidate in LD14
As Republicans work to expand their minority in the New Jersey Legislature and possibly even turn it into a majority, one place where they’ll need to run a strong campaign this year is the 14th legislative district, a Democratic-leaning district based in the suburbs of Mercer and Middlesex Counties.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump May Have New Challenger for 2024 Race
The battleground state Republican recently launched digital advertisements in two early-voting states, raising speculation of a 2024 run for the Oval Office.
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as 'president': 'A disaster'
President Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a Thursday press conference to announce his upcoming trip to the southern border, which prompted criticism from journalists and political commentators who pointed out that the gaffe happened once "again."
'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'
Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
South Carolina's Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek a second term
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 helped him win the state's primary and propelled him to the nomination, told CBS News' Robert Costa that he is convinced the president will seek a second term. Mr. Biden has not announced his 2024 intentions yet.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
msn.com
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
President Biden is spending his New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Mehdi Hasan Calls Out Merrick Garland For Pandering To Bad-Faith Republicans
"The hypocrisy and bad faith of the modern GOP should be clear to anyone paying attention," the MSNBC host said. "So, perhaps Merrick Garland just isn't."
Comments / 1