Newark, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Growing consensus that Jaffer’s successor should be a woman

As the dust settles on the unforeseen retirement of freshman Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), Democratic party leaders appear to ready to rule out a male successor to run with State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick) and Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) in the 16th legislative district. “There’s no way three men...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bucco, Dunn, Barranco get key Republican endorsements in LD25

The new 25th legislative district team of State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (R-Boonton), Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Mendham), and Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) unveiled a huge slate of Republican endorsers today, in a show of force likely intended to deter any murmurings of a primary challenge. Among the endorsers are Morris...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Superior Court judge cited for improperly retaining estate administratorship

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct (ACJC) filed a complaint today against Superior Court Judge Mary Thurber, a Bergen County-based judge who allegedly remained the administrator of an estate even after she joined the Superior Court. According to the complaint, Thurber became the administrator of an estate in 1998 and...

