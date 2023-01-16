Read full article on original website
Bucco, Dunn, Barranco get key Republican endorsements in LD25
The new 25th legislative district team of State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (R-Boonton), Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-Mendham), and Assemblyman Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) unveiled a huge slate of Republican endorsers today, in a show of force likely intended to deter any murmurings of a primary challenge. Among the endorsers are Morris...
Republicans settle on likely Senate candidate in LD14
As Republicans work to expand their minority in the New Jersey Legislature and possibly even turn it into a majority, one place where they’ll need to run a strong campaign this year is the 14th legislative district, a Democratic-leaning district based in the suburbs of Mercer and Middlesex Counties.
Growing consensus that Jaffer’s successor should be a woman
As the dust settles on the unforeseen retirement of freshman Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), Democratic party leaders appear to ready to rule out a male successor to run with State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick) and Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) in the 16th legislative district. “There’s no way three men...
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
House GOP Fulfills Another Campaign Promise by Formally Filing Articles of Impeachment Against DHS Sec. Mayorkas
Last week, House Republicans kept another campaign promise by filing the formal articles necessary to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - citing his repeated failures on the Southern Border.
Opnion: Politically Motivated Fake Awards Harm Legitimacy of New Jersey Construction Workforce
For those who do not know or who have not been asked to accept an award from them in the recent months, The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABCNJ) is an association of open shop contracting firms. These firms focus on a race to the bottom where they look to undercut bids by cutting their costs. This results in lower wages, less training, and a lower quality project that ends up costing taxpayers billions of dollars because the ABCNJ subsidize the poor wages of workers. A recent study by the University of California Berkeley reveals that 39% of construction workers are forced to enroll in one or more safety net programs to make ends meet, these programs cost the taxpayer $28 billion annually. The ABC’s goal is to make open shop models THE model for the state of New Jersey. They do this by pushing anti-worker legislation and ordinances. For example, the ABCNJ lobbied in Parsippany last year against a Project Labor Agreement requiring 20% of the workforce hours to be local residents.
