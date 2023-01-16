Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats
Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
New Jersey Globe
Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director
Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
New Jersey Globe
Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election
More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat
The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
jerseysbest.com
10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist
Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
New Jersey Globe
Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023
Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans skeptical of state, federal government – but prefer Trenton to Washington
New Jerseyans give their state government higher marks than the federal government but aren’t hugely satisfied with either, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released today. 36% of New Jersey adults rated the quality of state government positively (calling it either excellent or good), versus 19% who said...
Campbell’s consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in Camden, bringing the total jobs there to […]
NJ must live up to Dr. King’s legacy and end racial disparity in our justice system | Opinion
Fifty-five years ago this March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited the City of Newark to promote the Poor People’s Campaign. Eight days later, he was dead – assassinated on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tenn. As we mark Dr. King’s birthday this weekend, Newark – and all...
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey was against Dr. King state holiday before it was for it
The road to establishing a legal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in New Jersey was a slow one. During the final days of the 1974-75 legislative session, the Democratic-controlled State Senate rejected the idea of a new state holiday, saying New Jersey taxpayers couldn’t afford it.
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
Comments / 0