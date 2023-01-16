ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey Globe

Fantasia, Inganamort running together for open 24th district Assembly seats

Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort have teamed up to seek two open State Assembly seats in the 24th legislative district where incumbents Parker Space (R-Wantage) and Hal Wirths (R-Wantage) are not seeking re-election. “Assemblymen Space and Wirths have been courageous fighters for us,” Fantasia...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.    Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gunaratna returns as Murphy’s communications director

Mahen Gunaratna is returning to his post as communications director to Gov. Phil Murphy after spending the 2022 midterm elections at one of the nation’s largest gun safety advocacy organizations. Alex Altman, who served as Murphy’s acting communications director, will return to her position as deputy communications director. On...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Mejia at last confirms he won’t run for re-election

More than a week after the fate of his Assembly seat was publicly announced, Assemblyman Pedro Mejia (D-Secaucus) at last said today that he won’t run for re-election this year. “Serving the people of the 32nd district in the State Assembly has been a wonderful honor and I am...
SECAUCUS, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
92.7 WOBM

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
New Jersey Globe

Here’s an early long list of potential Assembly candidates for Jaffer’s seat

The unexpected retirement of Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) after just one term in the New Jersey Legislature opens up a seat in one of five competitive districts Republicans need to flip in order to take the majority in November’s midterm elections. The search for Jaffer’s replacement is complicated: Democrats...
PRINCETON, NJ
jerseysbest.com

10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Campbell’s consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in Camden, bringing the total jobs there to […]
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey was against Dr. King state holiday before it was for it

The road to establishing a legal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in New Jersey was a slow one. During the final days of the 1974-75 legislative session, the Democratic-controlled State Senate rejected the idea of a new state holiday, saying New Jersey taxpayers couldn’t afford it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

