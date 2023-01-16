ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TC8CU_0kG045pT00

Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night.

Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double.

"He stepped back, got the space and just shot over the top," said Aaron Gordon, whose 25 points led the Nuggets. "It was a beautiful shot."

Added Jokic: "It was a good feeling because we won the game basically."

Gordon's final points came on a pair of free throws that gave the Nuggets a 116-115 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Jamal Murray added 18 points.

Markelle Fultz had 20 points for the Magic and made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to play to tie it at 116, setting the stage for Jokic's shot. Wagner added 19 points and Paolo Banchero had 18. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said he liked the way his team fought back after falling behind at the half, and noted it took a superb play by Jokic at the end to beat them.

"To be on the back end of a five-game road trip and to give that intensity and that effort, coming down the stretch, where an MVP-type player makes the MVP-type play, that's what it came down to," said Mosley, whose club closed out a 2-3 road swing.

David Zalubowski / AP

Down by 15 at the half, the Magic pulled within six points on Wagner's layup just before the close of the third quarter.

Orlando went in front 103-102 with 7:47 remaining on a dunk by Bol Bol off an alley-oop pass from Cole Anthony. Bol had seven points in just over a minute to help push Orlando in front, but the game remained tight with the teams trading the lead down the stretch.

Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 16 points, connected on his four 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Nuggets take a 69-54 lead. Jokic had nine assists in the first half, matching the Magic's team total in the first two periods.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Gary Harris, who was forced to leave Friday's game at Utah early due to a right-hand injury, was back in the starting lineup for his return to Denver. Harris spent more than six years with the Nuggets before going to Orlando as part of the March 2021 trade that brought Gordon to Denver.

Nuggets: G Bones Hyland left the game midway through the second quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return. He landed awkwardly trying to defend against a running dunk by Bol Bol. … F Vlatko Cancar was ruled out of the game against the Magic with a lower left leg contusion.

UP NEXT

Magic: Return home to host New Orleans on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

By DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win

Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double."We're going in the right direction," Jokic said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

George Washington High School names court after Chauncey Billups

Coach Chauncey Billups attended a pep rally at his old school on Tuesday prior to the meeting in Denver between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Nuggets. George Washington High School named their basketball court in his honor during the event. "I have some great memories obviously there," Billups said afterwards. "It's where it all started. It's where I decided that I was going to take this basketball thing very, very serious and see where it took me. It was fun to go back over there - see the court, see it named after me, the logo on the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols

The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league's health and safety protocols.Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He's won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too.Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways.Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday.Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. They've now won back-to-back games and both in regulation for the first time since November."Obviously, we weren't playing great, but it seemed...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

49ers' dominant 2nd half bodes well for playoff future

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got tested for a half in their playoff opener and then everything started to click in the second half. With more performances such as that, the Niners will be a very tough out this postseason. San Francisco scored the first 25 points of the second half to turn a one-point halftime deficit into a lopsided 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “I was a little nervous just because of how the tide was going, but I have great confidence in this team,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “An entire half of football is a lot of football and we did exactly what we’re supposed to do.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Buffaloes' full 2023 football schedule released

Deion Sanders won't have the luxury of easing into his first season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. We knew that the Buffs were going to open next year at TCU and then follow that up with home games against Nebraska and Colorado State. But on Wednesday the PAC-12 announced the conference portion of the Buffs' schedule and it won't get any easier once Colorado begins conference play.Coach Prime's first two games will be at Oregon and then home against USC. So in the Buffs' first five games, they will play a team that played for the National Championship in 2022, the university's two biggest gridiron rivals and then face the Trojans and Ducks, who went a combined 21-6 last season.Those first two conference games will also be against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who could easily be a Heisman finalist this year. Colorado will play a total of six home games including one on Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Stanford. They will also play one Friday night road game on Nov. 11 at Washington State. Here's a complete look at what Coach Prime's first season will look like in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
97K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy