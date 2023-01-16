ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
WLWT 5

Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Fox 19

NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
WLWT 5

Game ball giving tradition has returned with Bengals playoff win

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' tradition of handing out game balls to local bars and restaurants has returned like a fumble and runback 98 yards into the end zone. After the dramatic win on a fumble returned for a touchdown, Bengals head coach Zach Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Blind Pig to present a game ball.
WLWT 5

Bengals deliver game winning ball to Clutch OTR

CINCINNATI — The tradition continues as local restaurants receive game winning balls from the Bengals last playoff game. It was started by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest stop is Clutch...
WLWT 5

Deserving fans making memories at Paycor Stadium Sunday night

CINCINNATI — A close bond between two family members is growing stronger through the Bengals. On Sunday, they were sent to the home playoff game for free. Now, this priceless experience is living on forever. Lucas Lauer is a huge Bengals fan. He witnessed history on Sunday. "To see...
2 On Your Side

Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday. According to...
