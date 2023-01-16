ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Set For Rematch With Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

By John Shipley
The Jaguars lost to the Chiefs 27-17 earlier this season. Now, they get their shot back at the AFC's king and Patrick Mahomes.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' stage is set for their next playoff challenge: a rematch vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, set for the 4:30 p.m. slate on Saturday.

The game will be the Jaguars' first appearance in the AFC Divisional Round since 2017-2018. The Jaguars advanced to the second round by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 on Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field, overcoming a 27-0 deficit before winning on a walk-off field goal by Riley Patterson.

"I mean, it's everything. That's just what I told them at halftime, it's kind of like our season. We've put ourselves in a hole at times, and we've worked ourselves out of it at times," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Saturday.

"Just to have the resiliency and the fight and the desire and the ability to continue to play, because it could have easily gone the other way, and that's what I'm so proud of these guys for. Everything is on the line, and they go out and get the job done."

The Jaguars' return to Arrowhead comes after the Jaguars lost to the Chiefs 27-17 in Week 10. Since then, the Jaguars are 7-1, winning the AFC South and several other games in dramatic fashion. The Jaguars will open as big underdogs as Pederson faces one of his mentors in Andy Reid and the Jaguars' defense is tested by likely MVP Patrick Mahomes, but the Jaguars can always point to Saturday as a reason to never count themselves out.

"It's up there. It's a special one. Definitely one I'll never forget. First playoff win. Like we talked about, obviously, the ups and downs of the game," Lawrence said.

"I mean, it kind of speaks for itself. It's special, and there's something about this team, just the way we've been able to stick together, it's really honestly kind of leaves you speechless sometimes. I've said it a million times, but just the belief, it's really cool. I'm proud to be a part of it. It's just the beginning for us.

