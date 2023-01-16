ALABASTER, Ala. — Kahmare Holmes had 19 points and five rebounds Monday in the Archer boys basketball team’s 50-48 win over Buckhorn (Ala.) in the MLK National Showcase. The Tigers, seventh in Class AAAAAAA, also got contributions from Darrian Joseph (five points, three rebounds, two assists), Elijah Davis (five points), Bryce Kennedy (three points, two rebounds), Dominick Wright (three points, six rebounds, three steals) and Courtland Walker (six points, three rebounds, three assists).

NORCROSS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO