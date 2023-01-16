Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge's Hayden Shelton wins Gwinnett County boys diving title
STONE MOUNTAIN — Peachtree Ridge junior Hayden Shelton won the Gwinnett County boys diving championship Wednesday night at Mountain Park Aquatic Center. Shelton racked up 559.30 points, well ahead of the 515.95 total he posted in a fourth-place finish at the county meet last season. Archer’s Luke Frierson, third...
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: John Mark Avitabile, Central Gwinnett earn OT win over Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — John Mark Avitabile’s heroics in the fourth quarter and overtime helped Central Gwinnett to its first season sweep of Discovery in the boys basketball rivalry. Avitabile made the game-tying free throws for force overtime, then hit a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime of the 52-51 victory. Malik...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Norcross wins tri-meet with Archer, Lanier
Norcross’ swimming and diving team won the boys and girls divisions of a tri-meet with Archer and Lanier over the weekend. Norcross’ girls won with 372 points to Archer’s 146 and Lanier’s 82. The Blue Devils had 321 points in the boys meet, while Archer (175) was second and Lanier (86) was third.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ava Grace Watson passes 1,000-point mark in Buford win
SUWANEE — Ava Grace Watson reached the 1,000-point mark for her career Tuesday as No. 4-ranked Buford held off Collins Hill for a 61-54 win in Region 8-AAAAAAA girls basketball. Watson, a junior, led the Wolves (16-1, 4-0) with 23 points, and Buford also got 13 points from Taylor...
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Collins Hill knocks off No. 8 Buford
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Buford, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball. Javyn Smith had 19 points, Keishawn Hampton scored 12 and Kai McArthur had 11 points as the Eagles (11-7, 3-1 region) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolves (13-5, 3-1).
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Archer, Norcross win in Alabama showcase
ALABASTER, Ala. — Kahmare Holmes had 19 points and five rebounds Monday in the Archer boys basketball team’s 50-48 win over Buckhorn (Ala.) in the MLK National Showcase. The Tigers, seventh in Class AAAAAAA, also got contributions from Darrian Joseph (five points, three rebounds, two assists), Elijah Davis (five points), Bryce Kennedy (three points, two rebounds), Dominick Wright (three points, six rebounds, three steals) and Courtland Walker (six points, three rebounds, three assists).
