Gwinnett County, GA

Peachtree Ridge's Hayden Shelton wins Gwinnett County boys diving title

STONE MOUNTAIN — Peachtree Ridge junior Hayden Shelton won the Gwinnett County boys diving championship Wednesday night at Mountain Park Aquatic Center. Shelton racked up 559.30 points, well ahead of the 515.95 total he posted in a fourth-place finish at the county meet last season. Archer’s Luke Frierson, third...
SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Norcross wins tri-meet with Archer, Lanier

Norcross’ swimming and diving team won the boys and girls divisions of a tri-meet with Archer and Lanier over the weekend. Norcross’ girls won with 372 points to Archer’s 146 and Lanier’s 82. The Blue Devils had 321 points in the boys meet, while Archer (175) was second and Lanier (86) was third.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Collins Hill knocks off No. 8 Buford

SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Buford, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball. Javyn Smith had 19 points, Keishawn Hampton scored 12 and Kai McArthur had 11 points as the Eagles (11-7, 3-1 region) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolves (13-5, 3-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Archer, Norcross win in Alabama showcase

ALABASTER, Ala. — Kahmare Holmes had 19 points and five rebounds Monday in the Archer boys basketball team’s 50-48 win over Buckhorn (Ala.) in the MLK National Showcase. The Tigers, seventh in Class AAAAAAA, also got contributions from Darrian Joseph (five points, three rebounds, two assists), Elijah Davis (five points), Bryce Kennedy (three points, two rebounds), Dominick Wright (three points, six rebounds, three steals) and Courtland Walker (six points, three rebounds, three assists).
