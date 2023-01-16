New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down. WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, said Thursday she was leaving office. Fighting tears, Ardern said she had “given my absolute all” to the job but didn’t have the “gas in the tank” needed to serve another term. Feb. 7 will be her last day as prime minister. She’ll remain a lawmaker until the elections, which she said would be held Oct. 14. Ardern was facing a tough campaign. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection in 2020 with a historic landslide, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.

4 HOURS AGO