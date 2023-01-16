ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee

A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
Citrus County Chronicle

Immigrants would reduce inflation

The way I see it: At a time when there are twice as many jobs available as there are workers to fill those jobs, the child of Cuban immigrants are doing everything possible to prevent other Cubans, as well as those from any country that is south of us, from coming here to fill those these jobs.

