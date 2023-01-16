Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Single-Family Home Sales Dip Sharply as Prices Rise
Sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts declined last year as prices continued to climb. The Warren Group, a leading provider of real estate and transaction data, reported that "After another month of decline in December, Massachusetts single-family home and condo sales ended 2022 down by double digits for the full year."
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Massachusetts Does Require You to Still Wear a Mask in Certain Situations: When and Where?
There's no question that COVID-19 variants are still circulating throughout Massachusetts and the risk of infection in some Massachusetts communities is on the rise as well. Add to that, Massachusetts residents are dealing with RSV along with the traditional flu. It's really a winter wonderland of sickness throughout the Bay State.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
Massachusetts Residents Spent Christmas Cash at Casinos, Not Malls
The 2022 Christmas shopping season was even worst than first thought, according to figures released by the U.S. Commerce Department. Retail stores, restaurants, and even popular online shopping venues saw disappointing sales across the country in November and December. The Commerce Department was expecting a decline of 0.8 percent, but...
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
As Avian Flu Concerns Drive Egg Shortages and High Prices, R.I. Farmers See Increase in Demand
Donald Baffoni, of Baffoni's Poultry Farm in Johnston, looks over part of the farm's flock. There are about 20,000 birds, which are raised for eggs and meat. (Mary Lhowe/ecoRI News) While an avian flu outbreak has led to the death of millions of birds nationally, triggering high egg prices and...
What Massachusetts Gas Prices Might Be in the First Quarter of 2023
People drove a lot during the 2022 holidays, and that helped to drive gasoline prices up in many areas of the country. The cold snap that followed resulted in sharply lower demand for gas, forcing prices back down. "As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any...
Help Could Be On The Way For Weary Residents
Governor Dan McKee delivered the 2023 State of the State address at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday. McKee drew a standing ovation when he called for the General Assembly to send a bill to his desk banning "assault-style weapons"'. But most of the address was fiscal based. The...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs
Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
People in Massachusetts Will Live Longer Than People In 88% of US States – Here Are the Grim Numbers
We may have some bangin’ traffic in Massachusetts but at least we’ll be “enjoying” it for a long time, relatively. NiceRX, which is known for their herbal smoking aid, recently reported their findings showing life expectancy of residents in each of the 50 states. Why do...
Veterinary tranquilizer found in RI’s illicit drug supply
The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning that xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer, is being found in the state's illicit drug supply.
How Many People in Massachusetts Actually Search for ‘How to Dispose of a Body’
COHASSET — Did you know that Massachusetts residents looked up "dismemberment" more than 330 times in the past three months?. Murder suspect Brian Walshe's Google history is on everyone's mind, after prosecutors revealed his search history during his arraignment Wednesday. Walshe is accused of murdering his wife Ana after...
State charges contractor, former project supervisor over illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday state charges have been filed against the lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence and one of its former senior employees. The charges allege Barletta Heavy Division and former project superintendent Dennis Ferreira had...
Giant Food Expands With New Store in Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - One store at a time is sometimes all it takes to set up a regional foothold. Giant Food continues to establish itself in Maryland with its latest store opening. A press release noted that the new store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $3 million Mega Millions prize won
There were multiple large lottery wins in Massachusetts on Tuesday, including a $3 million Mega Millions prize won during Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning $3 million ticket was sold in Lakeville from a store called Savas Liquors. In Massachusetts, there were six total Mega Millions prizes worth $600 or more awarded Tuesday.
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
