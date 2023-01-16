Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Juvenile facing charges, man hospitalized in connection with daylight MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON, Mass — A juvenile was taken into custody and a man was hospitalized after an alleged stabbing outside the MBTA’s Commonwealth Avenue/ Harvard T Stop Wednesday afternoon. According to MBTA Transit Police, an altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical at approximately 12:40 p.m....
mynbc5.com
Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
Man stabbed at Allston MBTA stop
ALLSTON - An argument between a boy and man at an MBTA stop in Allston turned violent Wednesday, police said.Transit police said there was a fight at about 12:40 p.m. between the adult and "juvenile male" at the Commonwealth Ave/Harvard T stop on the B line."At some point the altercation turned physical and a preliminary investigation suggests the juvenile male stabbed the victim in his torso area," police said in a statement.The man was hospitalized with an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Police took the boy into custody.Evidence markers and police tape were still visible at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.The incident is still under investigation.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Three Suspects in Roxbury and Dorchester on Outstanding Drug Warrants
At about 9:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, officers assigned to the District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston) and District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), executed 6 Dorchester District Court Warrants that resulted in the following;
COLD CASE: Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Killing Boston's Felicia McGuyer In 2007, DA Says
Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide of a Boston mother who was last seen 16 years ago. David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer on Saturday, Jan. 14, Boston Police report. Pena was brought back to Boston whe…
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
universalhub.com
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
nbcboston.com
Police Charge 85-Year-Old Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma, police said Wednesday. The woman, identified as 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
Police arrest Worcester man in connection with Main Street shooting
WORCESTER — A 39-year-old Worcester man was arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured. Javier Pena was arrested Tuesday, Worcester police said. He was arraigned later that day and ordered held without bail while a pre-trial detention hearing was continued to Friday. Pena faces multiple firearms...
Glock-Modifying Counterfeiter Leads Boston Cops In Multi-Hour Search: Police
A man who was not licensed to drive a car or carry a gun was caught doing both and successfully hid from police for multiple hours before being arrested, according to officials. A state trooper on patrol pulled a driver over after he ran a red light on Monday, Dec. 16 around 3:00 a.m. on Blue …
David Pena, ex-boyfriend of missing woman Felicia McGuyer, charged with murder
David Pena, the ex-boyfriend of Felicia McGuyer who has been reported missing since October of 2007, was charged with murder Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester division of Boston District Court. Pena was also ordered to be held without bail. McGuyer was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 at 17-19 Roxton St....
‘How long before a body starts to smell’: Prosecutors share alleged search history of Ana Walshe’s husband
The prosecutor read in court Brian Walshe's alleged search history, which included "How to stop a body from decomposing" and "How long for someone to be missing to inherit."
Police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — Police have made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting that left one person in critical condition. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington...
Boston man arrested for illegal possession of multiple firearms, drugs, police say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after police said he fled during a stop where he was found with possession of a firearm without a license, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker was patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston when...
universalhub.com
Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge
A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
bpdnews.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
Missing Framingham Woman, 33, Found In Boston Area: Police
UPDATE: Framingham Police report DeShazo has been located in the Boston area and is with her family. Framingham Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who could be danger because of health reasons, the department said,. Madeline DeShazo, age 33, was last seen in Framingham...
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
