ALLSTON - An argument between a boy and man at an MBTA stop in Allston turned violent Wednesday, police said.Transit police said there was a fight at about 12:40 p.m. between the adult and "juvenile male" at the Commonwealth Ave/Harvard T stop on the B line."At some point the altercation turned physical and a preliminary investigation suggests the juvenile male stabbed the victim in his torso area," police said in a statement.The man was hospitalized with an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Police took the boy into custody.Evidence markers and police tape were still visible at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.The incident is still under investigation.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO