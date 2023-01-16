ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

mynbc5.com

Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man stabbed at Allston MBTA stop

ALLSTON - An argument between a boy and man at an MBTA stop in Allston turned violent Wednesday, police said.Transit police said there was a fight at about 12:40 p.m. between the adult and "juvenile male" at the Commonwealth Ave/Harvard T stop on the B line."At some point the altercation turned physical and a preliminary investigation suggests the juvenile male stabbed the victim in his torso area," police said in a statement.The man was hospitalized with an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Police took the boy into custody.Evidence markers and police tape were still visible at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.The incident is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Charge 85-Year-Old Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma

A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma, police said Wednesday. The woman, identified as 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
ACTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial

A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
BOSTON, MA

