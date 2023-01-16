ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-'Let's move on': Melbourne fans ready to make Djokovic feel welcome

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbA0x_0kG01lRZ00

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic made his way to Melbourne for the Australian Open unsure about the reception he would receive after being deported before last year's Grand Slam over his unvaccinated status, but forgiving fans said the nine-times champion was welcome again.

The 35-year-old was forced to return home to Serbia and miss last year's major for not taking his COVID-19 shots. He received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November and cleared the way for his return.

Djokovic's attempts to compete with a medical exemption last year enraged Australians who had endured tough lockdowns, with a January 2022 poll by the News Corp media group showing 83% of them favoured his deportation.

But 12 months on, fans at Melbourne Park said that they were willing follow the lead of their Adelaide counterparts, who gave Djokovic a rousing reception throughout his title run in a warm-up tournament.

"Well I hope everyone makes him feel welcome," Jane Powell, an Adelaide resident attending the year's first Grand Slam, told Reuters TV.

"He's one of the best players in the world, so I'm glad he's going to be here to see what happens and see how competitive we can make the whole Australian Open. But I'm cheering for Rafa Nadal all the way."

Australian Open organisers have said any fans targeting Djokovic, who begins his quest for a 22nd Grand Slam to match Nadal against Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday, would be slapped with potential tournament bans.

But local supporter Louise Bielinski believes the crowd will only be respectful.

"I think they'll be great," Bielinski said. "I think everyone just respects him as a tennis player. Regardless of what happened. Just move on."

Another Melbourne resident, Leigh Harrison, echoed those views saying Adelaide had shown Melbourne the way forward.

"I was watching the tournament in Adelaide," Harrison said. "He seemed to get a really good reception. I think he'll get a reasonable reception. I think people have moved on now."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff outshines Raducanu to win battle of the prodigies

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open, but not before the two prodigies offered fans a good glimpse of what the future of women's tennis could look like after an absorbing first clash.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Reuters

Tennis-Brooksby delivers Ruud shock to send second seed crashing

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - American Jenson Brooksby knocked second seed Casper Ruud out of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 victory, extinguishing the Norwegian's hopes of winning a first Grand Slam title and topping the world rankings.
Reuters

Tennis-Ruud tumbles out as Americans charge into third round

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Jenson Brooksby blew another huge hole in the Australian Open draw by sending second seed Casper Ruud tumbling out in the second round on Thursday, a day after his fellow American Mackenzie McDonald had ushered Rafa Nadal to the exit.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
Reuters

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy