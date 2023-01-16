Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"

Laker fans couldn't believe what they saw from Russell Westbrook as he choked the final possession in a loss against the 76ers.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.

Westbrook managed to stop Joel Embiid from scoring and had the ball with 11 seconds left and the Lakers trailing by 1. Instead of giving the ball up or Darvin Ham taking a timeout, Westbrook decided to take Embiid one-on-one before accidentally dribbling the ball off his foot and failing to put up a shot as the game ended with the Lakers losing .

Fans are absolutely furious with Westbrook for his actions on that final play.

Westbrook had a 20-point triple-double on good efficiency but just couldn't hold up in that final play. LeBron was having a great game and should've been the one to take the final shot. He made history by reaching 38,000 points all-time in this contest but will have to reckon with it being in a loss.

Can The Lakers Win With Russell Westbrook?

The Lakers have got to be scratching their head after this loss. They should have gotten off a better final shot but let Westbrook attack a mismatch against an All-NBA defender in Embiid. Most of the Lakers' offense all night included them making plays in the flow of the game instead of using offensive sets and that cost them in the end.

Even if Ham wasn't sure of a play he could draw up, he should've taken a timeout and put the ball in LeBron James ' hands so that at least an open drive-and-kick opportunity can present itself. Alas, the Lakers didn't do this and now have fallen to 19-24 this season.

