ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6gW6_0kG01g1w00

Laker fans couldn't believe what they saw from Russell Westbrook as he choked the final possession in a loss against the 76ers.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.

Westbrook managed to stop Joel Embiid from scoring and had the ball with 11 seconds left and the Lakers trailing by 1. Instead of giving the ball up or Darvin Ham taking a timeout, Westbrook decided to take Embiid one-on-one before accidentally dribbling the ball off his foot and failing to put up a shot as the game ended with the Lakers losing .

Fans are absolutely furious with Westbrook for his actions on that final play.

Westbrook had a 20-point triple-double on good efficiency but just couldn't hold up in that final play. LeBron was having a great game and should've been the one to take the final shot. He made history by reaching 38,000 points all-time in this contest but will have to reckon with it being in a loss.

Can The Lakers Win With Russell Westbrook?

The Lakers have got to be scratching their head after this loss. They should have gotten off a better final shot but let Westbrook attack a mismatch against an All-NBA defender in Embiid. Most of the Lakers' offense all night included them making plays in the flow of the game instead of using offensive sets and that cost them in the end.

Even if Ham wasn't sure of a play he could draw up, he should've taken a timeout and put the ball in LeBron James ' hands so that at least an open drive-and-kick opportunity can present itself. Alas, the Lakers didn't do this and now have fallen to 19-24 this season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing

Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy