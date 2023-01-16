ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Raducanu under more pressure than me, says Gauff

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVNDh_0kG01TVN00

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old and was quickly touted as the "next big thing" but the American said on Monday the pressure she faced paled in comparison to that heaped on the shoulders of British standard-bearer Emma Raducanu.

Seventh seed Gauff will meet former U.S. Open champion Raducanu for the first time in the second round of the Australian Open after both won their opening matches in straight sets at Melbourne Park.

Raducanu was the first Briton in 45 years to win a Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in 2021 but she is unseeded in Melbourne after falling down the rankings during an injury-ravaged season last year.

"Obviously she's gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a Slam," Gauff told reporters after her 6-1 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova.

"Especially being from the U.K., the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to being an American.

"Obviously I was a lot younger when I got the attention, so I definitely think handling it at an older age is a little bit easier than at 15. But also, at the same time, I didn't win a Slam."

Gauff, whose best Grand Slam result is runner-up at the French Open last year, said Serena Williams was the player her compatriots looked to before the 23-times major winner retired.

Now, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Shelby Rogers were there to share the spotlight with her, said Gauff.

"There's always, for American fans, someone to look to. Whereas I feel like (for) the British it's just her. There's other British players, but no one has done what she's done and gotten that far in a Slam."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win

Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.
NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Australian Open lookahead: Gauff vs. Raducanu in 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will go head-to-head in the second round of the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Gauff is the 18-year-old American who reached the final of the French Open last year. She also won the title in Auckland earlier this month. Raducanu has been battling a left ankle injury. The 20-year-old British player has not gone past the second round in any Grand Slam event since she won the U.S. Open in 2021. Rafael Nadal, the defending men’s champion, plays Mackenzie McDonald. The top-seeded woman, Iga Swiatek, continues her title bid with a match against Camila Osorio.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

Iga Świątek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam. Świątek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.
Action News Jax

Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
AFP

Injured Nadal makes early Australian Open exit, Gauff edges Raducanu

Defending champion Rafael Nadal hobbled out of the second round in a huge upset at the Australian Open on Wednesday, as Coco Gauff beat Emma Raducanu in a battle of the rising stars. - 'We were nervous' - The 18-year-old American Gauff, seen as the heir to now-retired Serena Williams, defeated former US Open champion Raducanu 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).
atptour.com

Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
Reuters

Tennis-Ruud tumbles out as Americans charge into third round

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Jenson Brooksby blew another huge hole in the Australian Open draw by sending second seed Casper Ruud tumbling out in the second round on Thursday, a day after his fellow American Mackenzie McDonald had ushered Rafa Nadal to the exit.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy