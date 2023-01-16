ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Athlete of the Week: Kaemyn Bekemeier

By Chris Pinson
 3 days ago

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Kaemyn Bekemeier from Republic High School.

Bekemeier is a senior on the Tigers girls basketball team.

She helped Republic capture the White Division championship to end an 11-year drought in the Pink and White Tournament.

Bekemeier scored a tournament-best 93 points in four games, including a 28-point performance in the Lady Tigers 9-point win against Grain Valley for the title.

Bekemeier’s stand out play has also earned her a nomination to play in the Mcdonald’s All-American game.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Kaemyn Bekemeier from Republic High School.

