Athlete of the Week: Kaemyn Bekemeier

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Kaemyn Bekemeier from Republic High School.

Bekemeier is a senior on the Tigers girls basketball team.

She helped Republic capture the White Division championship to end an 11-year drought in the Pink and White Tournament.

Bekemeier scored a tournament-best 93 points in four games, including a 28-point performance in the Lady Tigers 9-point win against Grain Valley for the title.

Bekemeier’s stand out play has also earned her a nomination to play in the Mcdonald’s All-American game.

