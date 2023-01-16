ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
The Hustle Sports News

Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached the postseason for the first time in 2022, and his team ended its
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari

Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t appear ready yet to make a decision on his playing future. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a decision to make this off-season. Rodgers could potentially come back to the Packers to play his 19th season with the team. He could also request a trade and he could even retire. Right now Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season. Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his future plans Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. The four-time MVP hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade.
GREEN BAY, WI

