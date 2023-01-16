Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NBC Los Angeles
When Did the ‘Duval' Chant Start and Why Do the Jaguars Use It?
Kansas City isn’t ready. This weekend’s divisional round showdown, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to remember, not only because of the excitement that surrounds the NFL playoffs, but because the Jags are playing – which means “Duval.”
NBC Los Angeles
Why Bengals-Bills Divisional Round Game Is in Buffalo
Why Bengals-Bills divisional round game is in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s been a whirlwind two weeks for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, and now one team will put an end to the other’s season. The Bills visited the Bengals for a Monday Night...
NBC Los Angeles
Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad
Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point...
NBC Los Angeles
Aaron Rodgers on Next Move: ‘I Just Need Some Time Right Now'
Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback. According to the man himself, it...
NBC Los Angeles
Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs. Well, everyone except Brett Maher. The Cowboys kicker missed a record-setting four extra point attempts in Dallas' 31-14 wild card game win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher had the NFL playoff record for...
Comments / 0