Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines
Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
Rams Rookie Rankings: Underachieving 2022 Draft Class?
Even though their first pick didn't come until late in the third round, the Los Angeles Rams went into last season's draft with a focus on bolstering the secondary and offensive line before defending their Super Bowl title. But as it turns out, they would've needed to draft a miracle-working...
Despite Jaguars’ record at time, Chiefs knew they were facing capable team in Week 10
The Chiefs weren’t thinking possible playoff opponent when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the regular season. But despite the outcome that day, a 27-17 Chiefs victory that dropped the Jaguars to 3-7, Kansas City’s coaches knew they had tangled with an opponent that had the pieces to make a run.
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Injury-Free vs. Bengals?
Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Buffalo Bills found a way to continue their aggressive attack in a 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, they did this all without arguably their third-best receiver, as Isaiah McKenzie sat out with a hamstring injury that he appeared to pick up in the Week 18 win over the New England Patriots.
What Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said about his latest job interview
The NFL postseason typically coincides with coaching interviews, and over the past few seasons that has made Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy a busy man. While helping prepare the Chiefs for their eighth straight playoff appearance, Bieniemy interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job. “It’s always...
Rams Address Key Area of Need in Latest NFL Mock
There is no denying that the Los Angeles Rams have plenty of areas of need to fill this offseason. After all, when you go 5-12, you're going to have plenty of holes to fix. One glaring area of need for the Rams is the outside linebacker position, a position that is thin. They do have Leonard Floyd but there is a definite lack of talent after Floyd on the depth chart.
NFL Rookie Class Rankings: Seahawks Uncontested No. 1?
The Seattle Seahawks left it up to little debate this past season: they put together one of the most impactful rookie classes in recent memory. From boasting a top-15 rusher, to a Pro Bowl corner, to having two rookie offensive lineman pave the way for quarterback Geno Smith to break franchise passing records, the Seahawks shushed the doubters and made it to the postseason on the shoulders of their young guns.
Rams Part Ways With Multiple Assistant Coaches
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Rams were among, if not the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2022, finishing 5-12 in their Super Bowl defense. And after electing to return for another season in hopes of righting the ship, Rams coach Sean McVay has now made some drastic changes to his coaching staff, parting ways with multiple assistants on Wednesday.
Broncos Land Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in The Athletic’s Mock Draft
The season is once again over early for the Denver Broncos. Missing the postseason for a seventh straight year is sending the new Walton/Penner ownership group back to the drawing board. Fortunately (for now), many can look forward to April and the promises of adding young, cost-controlled talent via the NFL draft to bolster the roster and improve the prospects for next season.
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ
That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
Evaluating a Quarterback: Mike Leach’s Pillars
Late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was considered one of the best evaluators of the quarterback position in his time at the helm of offenses with the record-breaking Air Raid system. This offense and its plays have long been considered too basic and too simple by the skeptics and...
National Analyst Doesn’t Think Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills Should Be in Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith is banging the drum for perceived inequities in the AFC divisional round. The managing editor thinks Bengals-Bills should be a neutral site affair, just like the AFC title game potentially could be. "There's really no reason at all that Bengals-Bills should...
It May Take Some Convincing but Josh Norman Hasn’t Ruled Out Playing in 2023
Last year, Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. This year, it was Josh Norman who made his way back to the organization. The team made the move to help replenish a cornerback room that had lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist and had seen struggles from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Carolina needed depth at the position and felt like it would benefit them to bring in a guy that already had a previous relationship with the staff and knew the basics of the defense.
Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Fortson designated as ‘return to practice’ from IR
The Chiefs could have two offensive weapons back in the mix Saturday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) have been designated as “return to practice” from the NFL reserve/injured list. The designation officially opens a 21-day...
Seahawks S Jamal Adams: Pete Carroll Provides Rehab Update
While Jamal Adams has taken a positive step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, the star safety has a difficult road remaining in front of him to get back on the football field for the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking with reporters in his final press conference of the...
