Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round Preview: Major Stakes, Immense Respect
With a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly-anticipated Divisional Round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. These are conference rivals eager to end the other's season ... and also compassionate teams who respect one another greatly after...
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines
Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
Wichita Eagle
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Injury-Free vs. Bengals?
Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Buffalo Bills found a way to continue their aggressive attack in a 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, they did this all without arguably their third-best receiver, as Isaiah McKenzie sat out with a hamstring injury that he appeared to pick up in the Week 18 win over the New England Patriots.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; Defense Banged Up for Bengals?
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Along with McKenzie, Phillips missed Sunday's game with the shoulder issue. The Bills made moves to the practice squad on Tuesday that indicated the possibility of both players missing the Bengals game as well. Buffalo signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad, a move that seemed to signal an area of need due to injury.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Part Ways With Multiple Assistant Coaches
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Rams were among, if not the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2022, finishing 5-12 in their Super Bowl defense. And after electing to return for another season in hopes of righting the ship, Rams coach Sean McVay has now made some drastic changes to his coaching staff, parting ways with multiple assistants on Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Rookie Rankings: Underachieving 2022 Draft Class?
Even though their first pick didn't come until late in the third round, the Los Angeles Rams went into last season's draft with a focus on bolstering the secondary and offensive line before defending their Super Bowl title. But as it turns out, they would've needed to draft a miracle-working...
Wichita Eagle
Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement
NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott in ‘God Mode’? Ranking Cowboys at 49ers in Playoffs
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are one of eight NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, in part thanks to Dak Prescott shifting in to what NFL.com is calling "god mode.''. That may be a bit much, but ... Dallas finished the...
Wichita Eagle
Todd Bowles Comments on OC Byron Leftwich’s Future with Buccaneers
Considering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South Division with a losing record, and were subsequently embarrassed on national television in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, it's no surprise there's a certain amount of negativity around the team right now. Not even two full years removed...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Land Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in The Athletic’s Mock Draft
The season is once again over early for the Denver Broncos. Missing the postseason for a seventh straight year is sending the new Walton/Penner ownership group back to the drawing board. Fortunately (for now), many can look forward to April and the promises of adding young, cost-controlled talent via the NFL draft to bolster the roster and improve the prospects for next season.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
Wichita Eagle
Dak Takes Cowboys Fans on Tour The Star? Man of the Year Nominee Charity
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community. Each NFL...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
Wichita Eagle
Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor breaks down Chiefs-Jags on today’s SportsBeat KC pod
Playoff time has arrived in Kansas City. It’s the Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead — 3:30 p.m. kickoff, so plan accordingly. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we get some perspective from both sides....
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
Important Takeaways from Jim Schwartz Introductory Press Conference
Jim Schwartz likely set the record for the length of a press conference for an assistant coach in Cleveland Browns history, discussing a range of topics including buying a pre-owned couch, a turkey sandwich and his thyroid all before getting into the team he's about to coach. Along with three...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Address Key Area of Need in Latest NFL Mock
There is no denying that the Los Angeles Rams have plenty of areas of need to fill this offseason. After all, when you go 5-12, you're going to have plenty of holes to fix. One glaring area of need for the Rams is the outside linebacker position, a position that is thin. They do have Leonard Floyd but there is a definite lack of talent after Floyd on the depth chart.
Wichita Eagle
What Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said about his latest job interview
The NFL postseason typically coincides with coaching interviews, and over the past few seasons that has made Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy a busy man. While helping prepare the Chiefs for their eighth straight playoff appearance, Bieniemy interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job. “It’s always...
