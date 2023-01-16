ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Devastated' Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open ahead of knee surgery

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Disappointing news from Melbourne as Australian Open loses Nick Kyrgios before he's even played a point.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open, announcing he requires minor knee surgery, describing it as ‘pretty brutal.’

The Australian was considered one of the genuine favourites to win his home slam following his fine run to the Wimbledon final last year.

However, he will now not even enter the competition, meaning the defence of his doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis will also not happen.

“It’s just bad timing,” Kyrgios said. “That’s life, you know. injuries are part of sport. I’m not doubting that I’ll be back to my full strength.

“Devastated obviously. It’s my home tournament and going into this event as one of the favourites, it’s pretty brutal. [This is] one of the most important tournaments of my career. It hasn't been easy at all."

Kyrgios said he felt discomfort in his knee during the last fortnight, and he used the recent exhibition against Novak Djokovic as a gauge of just how bad it was.

He has decided it is not up to withstanding two weeks of competition and will now seek arthroscopic (keyhole) surgery to correct the problem.

The Australian confirmed the injury was a small tear in his lateral meniscus and he is hoping to be back for Indian Wells in March.

"We have made the sensible decision to withdraw him," physio Will Maher said.

"At this stage he wants to be mentally comfortable that he can go seven matches and go the distance. Getting on the court simply wasn't enough for him.

"The situation now we want to prevent him from having further injury or making that injury worse. So now he'll go back to Canberra at the end of the week."

