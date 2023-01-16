What's on TAP this Week in Plainfield: Jan. 16-22

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, planning and zoning in-person meetings, a rock and roll invasion, and more.

MONDAY

Become a change maker; volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA. Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative. Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Read more here.



The Plainfield YMCA will also be distributing around 100 new Operation Warm Kids jackets, ranging in sizes from 3T to 14/16. Get there early to grab one!





47th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Memorial Celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club will host its 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration, honoring the civil rights icon and the contributions he made throughout his lifetime. The virtual event on Monday, Jan. 16, will feature guest speaker Dr. Randall Pinkett, CEO - BCT Partners, Author, Speaker, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert. Watch the event on Facebook or YouTube at @PlainfieldFrontiersClub.

You are invited to join the East Front Street Ministers' Alliance MLK Day Celebration with Keynote Speaker Dr. Dale G. Caldwell at the United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 525 East Front Street.

The Omicron Chi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is sponsoring a health fair for children in 3rd grade through 6th grade and their parents, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hubbard Middle School, 661 West 8th Street. There will be refreshments, health information, activities and prizes, and more. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, diabetes screenings and other health services will be available. The on-site health services will be provided by the Neighborhood Health Services Corporation. For more information, call Mike Smith at 908-337-6553.

Boys Basketball: A matchup at New Brunswick High School, starting at 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball: Away game at Jonathan Dayton High School, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling: Union County Tournament at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys and Girls Swimming: Tri-Meet vs. Oak Knoll & Oratory Prep, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling team takes on David Brearley at home starting at 5 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment Reorganization at 7 p.m. The board will meet in person at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Ave. Check here for a final agenda as the date nears.

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball: Away game vs. Union High School at 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Home game vs. Elizabeth at 5:30 p.m.

Bowling: Union County Tournament at 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming: vs. Kent Place, 4:00 p.m.

Board of Education Town Hall, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the board and pose questions related to board policies, safety and security, curriculum and instruction, district initiatives, and more. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, held both in person in the Plainfield High School cafeteria, 950 Park Avenue, and on Zoom, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to join the Zoom meeting. If prompted, the meeting ID: 860 8312 6086 / passcode: 111333. A light dinner will be served, and translation will be provided for Spanish-speaking participants.

Plainfield Planning Board Reorganization at 7 p.m. The board will meet in person at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Ave. Check here for a final agenda as the date nears.

FRIDAY

Bowling: Union County Tournament at 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Rock & Roll: From the Blues to the British Invasion, a virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/PPLHist2301. Learn more here.

Free Meal Giveaway & Health Outreach at The Mount Olive Baptist Church, 216 Liberty St., from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Hosted by the Missionary Ministry & Deaconesses, with assistance from the City of Plainfield. Get a free meal, and get testing for COVID-19, Flue and RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus.

New Jersey National School Choice Week School Fair, at Kean University STEM Building, 1075 Morris Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more here.

Wrestling - Union County Championships at Kean University starting at 8 a.m.

Boys Basketball: Away game vs. Payne Tech at 1 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Home game vs. Hillside at 11:30 a.m.

Are you a pet owner? The Plainfield Division of Health is holding a clinic to provide pet owners with the opportunity to microchip licensed cats and dogs at a discounted rate of $10. Free rabies shots will be available for pets, too. Pet licenses can also be issued on site. Licenses for spayed and neutered pets will cost $15.20, while non-spayed and non-neutered pets will cost $18.20. Have exact change or money order; if paying by check, a valid driver's license will need to be shown. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Department Headquarters, 315 Central Ave.

SUNDAY

Boys and Girls Swimming: vs. OPEN, 1:00 p.m.

Boys and Girls Indoor Track: vs. OPEN, 4 p.m.







































