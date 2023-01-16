ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

What's on TAP this Week in Plainfield: Jan. 16-22

By Jennifer Popper
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations, planning and zoning in-person meetings, a rock and roll invasion, and more.

MONDAY

Become a change maker; volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA. Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative. Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Read more here.


The Plainfield YMCA will also be distributing around 100 new Operation Warm Kids jackets, ranging in sizes from 3T to 14/16. Get there early to grab one!


47th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Memorial Celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club will host its 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration, honoring the civil rights icon and the contributions he made throughout his lifetime. The virtual event on Monday, Jan. 16, will feature guest speaker Dr. Randall Pinkett, CEO - BCT Partners, Author, Speaker, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert. Watch the event on Facebook or YouTube at @PlainfieldFrontiersClub.
You are invited to join the East Front Street Ministers' Alliance MLK Day Celebration with Keynote Speaker Dr. Dale G. Caldwell at the United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 525 East Front Street.
The Omicron Chi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is sponsoring a health fair for children in 3rd grade through 6th grade and their parents, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hubbard Middle School, 661 West 8th Street. There will be refreshments, health information, activities and prizes, and more. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, diabetes screenings and other health services will be available. The on-site health services will be provided by the Neighborhood Health Services Corporation. For more information, call Mike Smith at 908-337-6553.
Boys Basketball: A matchup at New Brunswick High School, starting at 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball: Away game at Jonathan Dayton High School, 5:30 p.m.
Bowling: Union County Tournament at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys and Girls Swimming: Tri-Meet vs. Oak Knoll & Oratory Prep, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling team takes on David Brearley at home starting at 5 p.m.
Zoning Board of Adjustment Reorganization at 7 p.m. The board will meet in person at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Ave. Check here for a final agenda as the date nears.

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball: Away game vs. Union High School at 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Home game vs. Elizabeth at 5:30 p.m.
Bowling: Union County Tournament at 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming: vs. Kent Place, 4:00 p.m.
Board of Education Town Hall, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the board and pose questions related to board policies, safety and security, curriculum and instruction, district initiatives, and more. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, held both in person in the Plainfield High School cafeteria, 950 Park Avenue, and on Zoom, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to join the Zoom meeting. If prompted, the meeting ID: 860 8312 6086 / passcode: 111333. A light dinner will be served, and translation will be provided for Spanish-speaking participants.
Plainfield Planning Board Reorganization at 7 p.m. The board will meet in person at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center, 724 Park Ave. Check here for a final agenda as the date nears.

FRIDAY

Bowling: Union County Tournament at 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Rock & Roll: From the Blues to the British Invasion, a virtual event from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/PPLHist2301. Learn more here.
Free Meal Giveaway & Health Outreach at The Mount Olive Baptist Church, 216 Liberty St., from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Hosted by the Missionary Ministry & Deaconesses, with assistance from the City of Plainfield. Get a free meal, and get testing for COVID-19, Flue and RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus.
New Jersey National School Choice Week School Fair, at Kean University STEM Building, 1075 Morris Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more here.
Wrestling - Union County Championships at Kean University starting at 8 a.m.
Boys Basketball: Away game vs. Payne Tech at 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Home game vs. Hillside at 11:30 a.m.
Are you a pet owner? The Plainfield Division of Health is holding a clinic to provide pet owners with the opportunity to microchip licensed cats and dogs at a discounted rate of $10. Free rabies shots will be available for pets, too. Pet licenses can also be issued on site. Licenses for spayed and neutered pets will cost $15.20, while non-spayed and non-neutered pets will cost $18.20. Have exact change or money order; if paying by check, a valid driver's license will need to be shown. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Department Headquarters, 315 Central Ave.

SUNDAY

Boys and Girls Swimming: vs. OPEN, 1:00 p.m.
Boys and Girls Indoor Track: vs. OPEN, 4 p.m.

TAPinto.net

New Brunswick Students Seek to Start Conversation with Art Installation

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Using 40,000 shotgun shells to create an art installation may seem unusual or even jarring, but Yarisa Perez said it instantly poses the questions: If this is a fraction of the spent casings collected at one gun range, just how many guns are there in our city, state and country? And, how many lives have been affected by gun violence? “I want people to see them and realize the damage that guns are doing to people and how it’s make people’s emotions feel,” said the eighth grader at the Greater Brunswick Charter School. “They fell scared and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girl Scouts Spend Day of Service in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one should expect that there would be multiple sites of charitable giving and volunteerism, even in just the town of Rahway, as the holiday is, as TAPinto Rahway noted earlier today, the only federal holiday that is designated by Congress as a national day of service. At Rahway's St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church, we once again caught some adults and young people in the act of doing some good for the community and their neighbors. Girl Scout Service Unit 53, which serves the Girl Scout troops of Clark, Garwood, and Winfield...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Residents React to Updated One Westfield Place Redevelopment Proposal

WESTFIELD, NJ — With final adoption of a redevelopment plan for the vacant Lord & Taylor building on North Avenue and two Westfield Train Station parking lots expected to happen Feb. 14, residents commented on presentations by the project’s developer and the town’s financial team at the Jan. 17 town council meeting.  HBC | Streetworks Development has made changes to its original proposal, including a shift from 34 apartments at North Avenue and Clark Street to 16 town homes at that location, which would reduce the number of housing units to from 223 to 205.  MORE: Developer Details Changes to Westfield Lord &...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

the Luminaries Illuminated the Duck pond and the Meadowland Park in a Secial Way

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Monday evening, a small, but caring group of people gathered at the Skate House in Meadowland Park to see the lighting of the Luminaries around the duck pond and throughout the park. Avery energized group of volunteers had been busy most of the afternoon, along with some South Orange youngsters organizing the Luminaries around the duck pond and through the park. Shortly after 5pm, Matt Glass asked all to gather beside the skate house where words of welcome and meaning of the day were offered by Matt Glass, Chairman of the Meadowland Park Conservancy, Kelly Quirk, Chair of...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's VFW Hosts Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser for Union County St. Patrick's Day Parade

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, Jan 15, the annual Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser took place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post located in Kenilworth. Many residents of Union County and Kenilworth came out to participate in the festivities.  Organized by Kathleen Holmes and Pam Joyce the event included: Honorees: Jim Feehan and Jennifer Goodman  Parade Grand Marshall: Senator Joseph Cryan  Parade General Chair- Mike Capko  Parade Adjutant- Gabby Sully  Donation from the Union County Commissioners  Celebrity Bartenders: Union County Commissioners  Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee  Nugents Association  Union County Daughters of Ireland (Kari Bagniewski, Keniworth resident) Union County Celtic Festival Dowlings Irish Pub  Sun Tavern  St Columcille  Union County Pipes and Drums  Essex County Pipes and Drums  Cranford Ancient Order of Hibernians  Friendly Sons of St. Patrick    The 2023 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, on Morris Avenue in Union.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Food Distribution for Morristown Residents; Jan 19 and 20

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday January 19  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday January 20 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Queen City Pop-Up Shop featuring Plainfield businesses debuts at ‘from HERE’

PLAINFIELD, NJ — ‘from HERE’, your neighborhood workspace, has launched a series of pop-up shops in sponsorship with The Plainfield Special Improvement District. The purpose is to showcase new products and a mix of services being offered by the businesses in the Plainfield-based accelerator program that launched in September 2022. The first of three pop-up shops is scheduled for Thursday, January 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 108 Watchung Avenue, which is from HERE’s ‘The Queen City’ venue. The pop-up shops are sponsored by The Plainfield Special Improvement District, the non-profit organization that is tasked with promoting prosperity in the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast.  To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials.  Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood PBA Local 225 Taking the Plunge

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood PBA Local 225 will be taking the plunge next month; the Polar Bear Plunge. Team Spotswood will be participating in the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 25. Plungers hit the beach at 12:45 p.m. and jump in at 1 p.m. All the proceeds from the event go to support Special Olympics New Jersey. Spotswood PBA Local 225 is asking residents to support their Polar Bear Plunge and help New Jersey's Special Olympic athletes as well. Donations can be made for Team Spotswood on their Polar Bear 2023 webpage. To date, the team has raised $270. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Flemington Planning Comprehensive Community Safety Outreach Program

FLEMINGTON, NJ – The Flemington Borough Council is planning to launch a comprehensive community safety outreach program, with a particular focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety, following the death of a resident in a road accident Jan. 4 in neighboring Raritan Township. Santiago Felix Reyes-Olea, a long-time resident of Flemington, was riding his bike on Route 31 in Raritan when he was struck by a Ford Taurus while attempting to cross the northbound lane of the highway. The 50-year-old was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he died from his injures. Councilmember Susan Engelhardt remembered the tragedy...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doylestown Police Swear in a Second New Officer in Two Months

DOYLESTOWN, PA—For the second time in two months, Doylestown Township swore in a new officer at the Board of Supervisors meeting. At last night’s meeting, Chief Dean Logan swore in Philip D. Singh and welcomed him to the force. About 15 officers—the “entire department,” according to Logan—were on hand to witness and cheer on their new colleague. Singh graduated from Penn State in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree and graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy in May of 2017. He has been working as a full-time officer in Philadelphia. He lives in Lafayette Hill, Pa. Logan said the department went through a five-month vetting process that included personal interviews, background investigations, criminal checks, polygraph tests and medical clearances. “Philip has successfully completed all phases of the testing process,” Logan said. “I do believe that he's a very qualified candidate, which is a testament to him.” Once the Board of Supervisors passed a motion to hire Singh, he joined the Doylestown Township Police Department. The department last month hired another new officer and announced that Chief Logan will retire in October of 2024. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Another Inspiring Recovery Courtesy of Kindred Hospital in Rahway: Joanna's Story

RAHWAY, NJ — As promised, we will continue sharing with readers some of the many success stories coming from TAPinto Rahway advertiser Kindred Hospital New Jersey-Rahway. This long-term acute care facility, which occupies the 4th floor of RWJ University Hospital in town, continues to do amazing, transformative work, treating patients struggling with severe, life-threatening conditions and striving to get them back on the road to recovery. We at TAPinto Rahway are thrilled to partner with Kindred and work with its terrific staff, under the leadership of CEO Michael Pizzano.  So here's another uplifting, heartwarming story that we hope our readers enjoy. *** Joanna was admitted to an acute care facility for the first...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Public Library to Host Fun Friday Craft

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Kenilworth Public Library will be hosting a "Fun" craft this Friday, Jan 20. This interactive event is for children ages four to nine years old from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. To register please call the library at 908-276-2451.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Imagine welcomes new facilitators for Newark location

NEWARK, NJ — Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark program manager, and Ashley S. Allen, Newark training and education manager, trained a new team of facilitators to join Imagine’s rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. The new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America headquarters in Newark. During the training, the new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Registration for Summit 'Muni', Aquatic Center Now Open

SUMMIT, NJ - Registration for the Summit Family Aquatic Center (SFAC) and Summit Municipal Golf Course 2023 seasons is now open.  The SFAC will open on May 27, after which time the facility will be open on Memorial Day, Saturdays, and Sundays. Beginning June 12, the facility will be open daily through Monday, September 4.  Resident memberships are available to Summit residents, taxpayers, business owners, and lessees; city employees; current and retired Summit Board of Education employees; and active First Aid Squad members and their immediate families. A limited number of non-resident memberships are available.  The Summit Municipal Golf Course is a Par 3, 9-hole executive...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Acts of Service, Words of Inspiration at MLK Day Event in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The man in the wheelchair with the grey-speckled beard and his jeans folded above the knee where his leg has been amputated was handed a new backpack and a bagged lunch with the message “You are loved” hand-printed on it. “Thank you,” he said, running his eyes over the backpack with appreciation. “Bless you.” On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this karaoke club-turned-community center on George Street was the place where about 25 people worked assembly-line style to pack brown paper bags with sandwiches and snacks. The Trappy Hour Lounge & Event Space was where food, hygiene kits and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preaching, Poetry and Prose Lead Bayonne Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

BAYONNE, NJ -  The pastor of Friendship Baptist Church put city officials on notice that he would lead a movement to make sure the city lives up to its rhetoric when it comes to leveling the playing field on Monday. Rev. Antonio Porter used his sermon honoring Dr. Martin Luther King to lay down the gauntlet of what he expects to do towards uplifting people of color in the community. In a program called “Do Good; Seek Justice,” the Bayonne Interfaith Clergy held its celebration honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Faith and Deliverance Church Porter took to...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Man Charged with "Upskirting"

RED BANK, NJ: The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office released the following Statement: A local man charged late last year with taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury Borough supermarket has been rearrested and charged with numerous similar additional offenses, including eight involving victims who are believed to be juveniles, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.   Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

