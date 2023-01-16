Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
dancehallmag.com
Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA
Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"
Kwame Brown had a heated response to all the negative comments Gilbert Arenas has made about him over the years.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Bol Bol drops brutally honest take on his time with Denver Nuggets amid breakout campaign - “I could’ve worked a lot harder”
Bol said that he probably could have worked harder to make things work the Nuggets, but was appreciative of the things he learned during his time in Denver
“You ain’t getting the benefit of the whistle” - Jalen Rose reacts to LeBron James blasting inconsistent and senseless foul calling
ESPN NBA analyst said the Lakers and LeBron James aren't good enough to get preferential treatment from the refs.
Look: Former Miami Heat teammates Ray Allen, Shane Battier face off as high school coaches
MIAMI, Fla.- Back in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 NBA seasons, Ray Allen and Shane Battier were fellow teammates on the Miami Heat together. Fast forward about a decade later and the two are facing off on the hardwood, but not as basketball players. The pair, who played together on the Heat’s ...
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
earnthenecklace.com
Derrick Jones Jr. Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Shakara Pritchett
Derrick Jones Jr. is in Paris, France, with the Chicago Bulls, and he took the opportunity of being in the City of Love to propose to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for most of his NBA career, juggling the highs and lows and long distance with parenthood. But there’s very little known about Derrick Jones Jr.’s fiancée, Shakara Pritchett, apart from the few mentions on the power forward’s Instagram. So we reveal more about Derrick Jones Jr.’s wife-to-be in this Shakara Pritchett wiki.
“The older cats used to make me play against the older kids for money” - Dominique Wilkins credits one person who toughened him up
Nique used his offensive talent and toughness to carve a legendary NBA career
Karl Malone Once Blasted Modern NBA Players For Wearing Protective Gear: "There's No Sniper In This Building!"
Karl Malone once ranted about modern NBA players wanting to wear protective gear during games.
Magic Johnson’s Super Team Comment Ignores Some Important Context: ‘I Never Wanted to Play With Nobody but My Dudes’
While Magic Johnson says that he was happy to play with his guys and not join a super team, simply latching onto that assertion misses the point. The post Magic Johnson’s Super Team Comment Ignores Some Important Context: ‘I Never Wanted to Play With Nobody but My Dudes’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ranking The Best NBA Shooting Guards By Tiers For The 2022-23 Season
Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker are the two best shooting guards in the NBA right now.
Injury Update: Paul George Nearing Return for Clippers
LA Clippers star Paul George has taken a huge step towards a return from injury
Comments / 0