Los Angeles, CA

dancehallmag.com

Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA

Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Derrick Jones Jr. Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancée, Shakara Pritchett

Derrick Jones Jr. is in Paris, France, with the Chicago Bulls, and he took the opportunity of being in the City of Love to propose to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for most of his NBA career, juggling the highs and lows and long distance with parenthood. But there’s very little known about Derrick Jones Jr.’s fiancée, Shakara Pritchett, apart from the few mentions on the power forward’s Instagram. So we reveal more about Derrick Jones Jr.’s wife-to-be in this Shakara Pritchett wiki.
CHICAGO, IL

