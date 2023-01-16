ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

mynbc5.com

Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Charge 85-Year-Old Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma

A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma, police said Wednesday. The woman, identified as 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge

BOSTON — A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment. David Pena was held without bail after Tuesday’s plea in connection with the presumed death of Felicia McGuyer, who was reported missing by her mother in October 2007. She has not been heard from since, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial

A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston

Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA

