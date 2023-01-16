Read full article on original website
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
Juvenile facing charges, man hospitalized in connection with daylight MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON, Mass — A juvenile was taken into custody and a man was hospitalized after an alleged stabbing outside the MBTA’s Commonwealth Avenue/ Harvard T Stop Wednesday afternoon. According to MBTA Transit Police, an altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical at approximately 12:40 p.m....
mynbc5.com
Teens, ages 13 and 17, arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
Two teenagers were arrested, and a knife was recovered following a stabbing Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. The incident was reported at the area along Tremont Street at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a victim who told them that suspects had run from the area on foot towards Temple Place.
COLD CASE: Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Killing Boston's Felicia McGuyer In 2007, DA Says
Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide of a Boston mother who was last seen 16 years ago. David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida on a murder charge stemming from the death of Felicia McGuyer on Saturday, Jan. 14, Boston Police report. Pena was brought back to Boston whe…
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
universalhub.com
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
NECN
Police Charge 85-Year-Old Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma, police said Wednesday. The woman, identified as 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge
BOSTON — A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment. David Pena was held without bail after Tuesday’s plea in connection with the presumed death of Felicia McGuyer, who was reported missing by her mother in October 2007. She has not been heard from since, police said.
Two teens arrested for Downtown Crossing stabbing that happening on Sunday
At about 7:40PM, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown), responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 141 Tremont Street in Boston. Upon arrival, and after speaking to the victim, officers were made aware that the suspect(s) fled on foot...
State police: Boston man facing charges after being caught with weapons, ammunition, drugs
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he was caught with illegal weapons, ammunition, and drugs following an hourslong foot pursuit. Michael Williams, 31, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including failure to stop, speeding, unlicensed...
‘How long before a body starts to smell’: Prosecutors share alleged search history of Ana Walshe’s husband
The prosecutor read in court Brian Walshe's alleged search history, which included "How to stop a body from decomposing" and "How long for someone to be missing to inherit."
Police make arrest in Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
DORCHESTER — Police have made an arrest in the Dorchester shooting that left one person in critical condition. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night. According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington...
Boston man arrested for illegal possession of multiple firearms, drugs, police say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after police said he fled during a stop where he was found with possession of a firearm without a license, according to Massachusetts State Police. Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker was patrolling Blue Hill Avenue in Boston when...
After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother
BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
universalhub.com
Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge
A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
bpdnews.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
Missing Framingham Woman, 33, Found In Boston Area: Police
UPDATE: Framingham Police report DeShazo has been located in the Boston area and is with her family. Framingham Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who could be danger because of health reasons, the department said,. Madeline DeShazo, age 33, was last seen in Framingham...
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston
Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
