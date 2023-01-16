ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Rain/snow mix Milwaukee and south overnight, all snow north. Slushy accumulation north and northwest of Milwaukee. Precipitation ends south to north throughout the morning.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
kenosha.com

Buona Beef, Rainbow Cone coming to Pleasant Prairie

Ideally located in the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, the Village of Pleasant Prairie offers locals the key components for success in both business and in creating a balanced lifestyle. The Village mission is to promote and preserve investment in our community. On Monday, Jan. 16, the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

MILWAUKEE - Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will arrive later Wednesday evening across southeastern Wisconsin, starting after 8 p.m. across southern counties and closer to 10 p.m. farther north. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of SE WI through midday Thursday. Parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 46th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing woman. Tiffany Rios, 32, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 6:30 a.m. near 46th and Glendale. Police said she might be in a blue Mercedes Benz. She's described as white, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey players of all time

MADISON, Wis. (BVM) — The University of Wisconsin created its men’s hockey program in 1921, and since then, the program has captured four regular-season Big Ten titles and six national championships. The program has been able to accomplish those feats thanks to players who’ve thrived in the cardinal and white.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cedarburg backyard black bear sighting investigated by police

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg police are investigating a report of a bear sighting in the village early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said a man reported seeing a black bear around 2 a.m. He was surprised, and so were the police. "I’m going on 11 years here, and I’ve never seen...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Oak Creek restaurant

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A car crashed into BelAir Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The damage to the building was "severe" – with the car continuing into the dining area. The driver, a...
OAK CREEK, WI
Channel 3000

Meet me at a Madison bar

In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Pedestrianizing' Milwaukee's Brady Street for 2 blocks under review

MILWAUKEE - A very different Brady Street may be in the future, and we’re not just talking about the potential addition of a new high-rise hotel but the subtraction of cars. Much like State Street in Madison, a study will look into "pedestrianizing" part of Brady Street. The idea is that this could happen along the busy two-block stretch from North Warren to North Franklin on Brady Street.
