After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs
Rain/snow mix Milwaukee and south overnight, all snow north. Slushy accumulation north and northwest of Milwaukee. Precipitation ends south to north throughout the morning.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
kenosha.com
Buona Beef, Rainbow Cone coming to Pleasant Prairie
Ideally located in the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, the Village of Pleasant Prairie offers locals the key components for success in both business and in creating a balanced lifestyle. The Village mission is to promote and preserve investment in our community. On Monday, Jan. 16, the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission...
New indoor sports complex proposed in Sussex
An indoor sports facility could be coming to Sussex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
wisportsheroics.com
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Italian food in Milwaukee: Tavolino offers plenty of tasty options
MILWAUKEE - If you're craving some Italian cuisine, then make your way to Milwaukee's east side – and get a table at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee). Brian Kramp takes you there – and shows you what the buzz is all about.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
MILWAUKEE - Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will arrive later Wednesday evening across southeastern Wisconsin, starting after 8 p.m. across southern counties and closer to 10 p.m. farther north. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of SE WI through midday Thursday. Parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 46th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing woman. Tiffany Rios, 32, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 6:30 a.m. near 46th and Glendale. Police said she might be in a blue Mercedes Benz. She's described as white, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and...
CBS 58
'I'm tired of staying home': Neighbors create safe walking group on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens of east side residents are connecting in hopes of making their daily walks a little safer. Community strolls are being organized through a new Facebook group after multiple incidents. The idea was sparked after several people recently posted in the East Side Neighborhood-Milwaukee Facebook page...
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey players of all time
MADISON, Wis. (BVM) — The University of Wisconsin created its men’s hockey program in 1921, and since then, the program has captured four regular-season Big Ten titles and six national championships. The program has been able to accomplish those feats thanks to players who’ve thrived in the cardinal and white.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cedarburg backyard black bear sighting investigated by police
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Cedarburg police are investigating a report of a bear sighting in the village early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said a man reported seeing a black bear around 2 a.m. He was surprised, and so were the police. "I’m going on 11 years here, and I’ve never seen...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Oak Creek restaurant
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A car crashed into BelAir Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The damage to the building was "severe" – with the car continuing into the dining area. The driver, a...
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pedestrianizing' Milwaukee's Brady Street for 2 blocks under review
MILWAUKEE - A very different Brady Street may be in the future, and we’re not just talking about the potential addition of a new high-rise hotel but the subtraction of cars. Much like State Street in Madison, a study will look into "pedestrianizing" part of Brady Street. The idea is that this could happen along the busy two-block stretch from North Warren to North Franklin on Brady Street.
