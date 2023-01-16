Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to 10 years for plotting to kill ex with poisoned water gun
A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for planning to kill his ex-wife using a poisioned water gun.
WESH
Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman says she was in a rush and forgot to pay at Sebastian Walmart
Police arrested a 40-year-old woman who told officers she forgot to scan $343.18 in merchandise using the self-checkout at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. On Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sebastian Walmart, located at 2001 U.S. Highway 1, about a theft. A loss prevention officer told...
fox13news.com
Polk County deputies searching for individuals tossing trash at illegal dumpsite: ‘It’s nasty’
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what appears to be a massive illegal dump site. Old stained clothes, worn-out mattresses, and who knows what else is strewn from one end of the property to the other. The site is just off...
aroundosceola.com
Police Briefs — Impersonator arrested; Kissimmee man sentenced for possessing ricin; state Leadership Academy class
Man accused of impersonating officer, stealing jewelry arrested. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case from December when a man impersonated a police officer and stole an elderly man’s jewelry at a gas station. James Troy Davis, 51, was arrested and charged with...
Florida Troopers Continue Search For Winter Haven Fatal Hit And Run Suspect
WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continue to search for a suspect vehicle, described as a silver Dodge Caliber with right front damage, a missing right front antenna, and Virginia license plates. The driver is wanted in the December 3, 2022, fatal hit
‘A community of resilience’: Suspect sought after windows shattered at downtown LGBTQ bars
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department are asking for help identifying a man seen on video vandalizing businesses with strong ties to the local LGBTQ community. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The “District Dive” and “Southern Craft” in the Milk District remain open...
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
Deputies release name of woman found dead on Royal Street, no suspects info released
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her...
Investigators believe deadly shooting at busy Seminole County intersection was not random
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office does not believe a shooting at a busy intersection early Monday morning was random. Deputies said six people were shot inside a transport van just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 46A and Rinehart Road. >>>...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
click orlando
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male...
Click10.com
Video reveals clues about Florida father’s murder at hands of 2 robbers, detectives say
While searching for two men, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently released a surveillance video showing the last moments before a 39-year-old father was killed late last month in Orlando. Etson Faustin, a Haitian father of three boys and Orlando business owner, was killed on Dec. 30, during an...
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who left woman to die along Winter Haven road
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Winter Haven woman last month.
Osceola County deputies recover body in retention pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies said the search for a missing woman has come to a tragic end. The search began Tuesday along Bridgewater Court, not far from East Lake Elementary in Kissimmee. Investigators found a body in a pond Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. Channel 9 reporter...
Polk County man denies offering to sell venomous snake following arrest
Delvin Sasnett was in denial mode Tuesday when it came to allegations he offered a venomous coral snake to an undercover officer.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Nancy Odle, 38 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order and Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. Holly Robinson, 31 of Mena was arrested on charges of Interference with Custody, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
WESH
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
Comments / 1