Osceola County, FL

WESH

Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
ORLANDO, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman says she was in a rush and forgot to pay at Sebastian Walmart

Police arrested a 40-year-old woman who told officers she forgot to scan $343.18 in merchandise using the self-checkout at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. On Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sebastian Walmart, located at 2001 U.S. Highway 1, about a theft. A loss prevention officer told...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Westland Daily

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Nancy Odle, 38 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order and Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. Holly Robinson, 31 of Mena was arrested on charges of Interference with Custody, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
POLK COUNTY, FL

