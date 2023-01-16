Read full article on original website
Ricky Smith
2d ago
I work at the Chesapeake location on the merge I remember having a Direct order on a pallet of lil sausage when I went to process them it had maggots all over them
Reply(1)
3
Larry Chatmam
2d ago
close it down and fine the owners for being unsanitary the facility didn't get
Reply
9
Chris Comer
2d ago
It's going to be pretty much every distribution warehouse that has food ... Not just the dollar stores
Reply(2)
4
Rabid fox found in Chesapeake after encounter with resident, health officials say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A rabid fox was found in Chesapeake last week, making the second to test positive within city limits since the beginning of January. According to the Virginia Department of Health and the Chesapeake Health Department, there was an unprovoked encounter between the fox and a resident on January 11 on the 3100 block of Eason Road.
Beer ban at Germantown Kroger goes into effect
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you’re looking to buy beer in Germantown this week, you’ll have to bypass the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard. A beer ban went into effect for the store on Monday, January 16, 2023. The ban will last through Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store’s...
Instacart bans shoppers after woman checks Kroger receipt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk Naval Shipyard implementing new COVID measures
Three Hampton Roads cities are now listed as "high transmission areas" by the CDC. So, Norfolk Naval Shipyard is bringing back some COVID mandates.
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
Kait 8
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
New VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
A new Veterans Administration medical clinic is coming to the former site of a movie theater in Western Branch.
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
What started as a simple phone call to MLGW has turned into a half-year struggle to fix a leak for one Midtown neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What started as a simple call for neighborhood improvement eventually turned into a 6-month long struggle. “I kept calling different MLGW numbers, and they’re like, this isn’t the right number,” said Joseph Kelly, Midtown Resident. Kelly noticed a leak near the intersection of...
How a Shelby County commissioner plans to increase local land ownership - and shut down out of town real estate investors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioner Brittany Thornton is set to propose another Shelby County Landbank moratorium, one that she hopes will help promote local land ownership over out-of-town investors. “Going into the land bank is one way to go about doing it," the executive director of United Housing...
WAVY News 10
Recent high water bills in Chesapeake check out, not out of ordinary, city’s utilities director says
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s director of utilities says “several specific cases recently” of high water bills in the city were in fact due to leaks on the customer’s end, and the recent high bills are not out of the ordinary. David Jurgens shared the...
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
lakelandcurrents.com
About Those Piles Of Leaves
If you’ve driven around Lakeland neighborhoods lately, you’ve probably noticed the piles of leaves that have sat untouched for 3 or 4 weeks now. This year the City of Lakeland shifted from its previous method of going neighborhood to neighborhood. This was not a change in policy based on recommendations from elected officials but rather city staff that had to adjust to staffing limitations, gas prices and equipment. During the BOC work session two weeks ago, Mayor Roman gave some insight into the role of the BOC to shape policy and not run day to day city operations. The substantial change involved residents calling in their address rather than the city scheduling a neighborhood and placing signs at entrances to remind them.
Man found with meth, Xanax, stealing tools: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who was found with 401.5 grams of marijuana, 8.1 grams of meth, 211 Xanax pills, a loaded magazine with 223 rounds and much more on Monday. According to MPD, around 3 a.m. January 16, officers saw a Kia Optima sitting at a Mobil gas station on Mt. […]
City could soon use van to scan for potholes across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Potholes riddle the streets of Memphis. For some drives, they make holes not only in their tires but in their wallet too. But some improvements to city streets may be on the way. “This is the third tire in the last 30 days, hit my pocketbook...
Why some say 'Move Over' law needs stronger enforcement to prevent first responder crashes, deaths
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Move over’ is a law created to protect first responders on the scene of incidents. Unfortunately, drivers continue to ignore the siren and the flashing lights and it’s costing people their lives. After six big wrecks involving Memphis firefighters, leaders and families say...
vpm.org
Administrator warned about student’s weapon ahead of Newport News school shooting
An administrator at Richneck Elementary School was notified that a student may have a gun hours before a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, according to the district's superintendent. A spokeswoman for Newport News Public Schools confirmed that Superintendent George Parker told parents the new details during a closed-door meeting on...
Comments / 11