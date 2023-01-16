Read full article on original website
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
foodsafetynews.com
Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
beefmagazine.com
Scott identifies key farm bill issues
House Ag Committee Ranking Member David Scott, D-Ga., identified five key issues he plans to prioritize in the upcoming Farm Bill. They include expanding rural broadband, which Scott says should be funded through USDA to help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. According to him, USDA knows what works for rural communities better than other federal agencies and will provide more immediate solutions to rural communities that do not have adequate or affordable broadband access.
qualityassurancemag.com
FDA Releases New Guidance on Foreign Supplier Verification Programs
SILVER SPRING, Md. — FDA released new guidance for industry on Foreign Supplier Verification Programs for Importers of Food for Humans and Animals. The purpose of this document is to provide guidance for industry on the requirements for a foreign supplier verification program (FSVP) in 21 CFR part 1, subpart L, that importers of human or animal food must establish and follow to ensure that each food they import into the United States meets applicable U.S. requirements and is not adulterated or (for human food) misbranded with respect to allergen labeling.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
TechCrunch
John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment
Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, USDA Confuses U.S., January 16th 2023
The December 1 USDA Hogs and Pigs Report indicated the market hog inventory at 66.966 million, a year ago 68.321 million. A 2% decrease year over year. After seeing the 2% decline in inventory it was a surprise to us when we read the U.S. government’s quarterly Animal Product Production Report released last week.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA says Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak of Listeria infections
Federal officials have confirmed that enoki mushrooms sold under the Utopia Foods Inc. brand name are behind an outbreak of infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have been investigating the outbreak for several months. As of the CDC’s last posting, two people from Michigan and Nevada have been infected. Both had to be admitted to hospitals.
UK Pharma Co. Becomes First Ever Permitted By Gov To Produce High-THC Medicinal Cannabis
UK-based Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC received the green light to produce high-THC medicinal cannabis in its Midlands facility, reported London South East. What Happened: This is the first company in the United Kingdom to be granted a Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP registration by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to produce medical marijuana on UK soil.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA’s Traceability Rule: What are the next steps for the agency and industry
— OPINION — The Food and Drug Administration has issued many of its foundational rules in the 12 years since the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) was passed, but the agency’s implementation efforts continue. On Nov. 21, 2022, the FDA published the long-awaited final Food Traceability Rule, which establishes additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for those that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods on FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule identifies key activities or Critical Tracking Events (CTES) along the supply chain where records containing Key Data Elements (KDEs) will have to be created, maintained, and shared for these foods. These KDEs include traceability lot codes that will enable the agency to more quickly and efficiently trace food back and forward in the event of a food safety problem.
labroots.com
Genotyping Methods for Identifying Male Cannabis Plants
A study published in the Journal of Cannabis Research examined the expression of male-associated DNA from Cannabis (MADC), a polymerase chain reaction-based genetic marker. The study demonstrated applications of a cost-effective high-throughput male genotyping assay. Determining the sex of a cannabis plant is critical, so growers use several strategies for...
CoinTelegraph
Battling deforestation with the help of blockchain and AgTech
Blockchain technology has long been a part of the revolution in global supply chain management and the agricultural business. However, as the world continues to face the adverse effects of global warming and the increasing need to change how companies approach natural resources, this technology has an even larger role to play.
Recycling Today
NREL develops systematic framework to compare plastics recycling methods
To determine the best way to recycle and reuse plastic, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) examined the benefits and trade-offs of current and emerging technologies for recycling. The paper is called “Technical, economic and environmental comparison of closed-loop recycling technologies for...
FTC moves to ban workplace non-compete agreements
The Federal Trade Commission believes that non-compete agreements suppress wages and limit innovation. Steve Vanderporten partner at Fox Swibel Levin & Carroll says non-compete clauses used to be for high ranking employees and over the years they've trickled down to those in lower wage positions.
foodsafetynews.com
APHIS welcomes comments on the new animal disease traceability scheme
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for the interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. The change will permit official USDA tags as those that are both visually and electronically readable. APHIS is also proposing...
Botanical Specialist Linnea Scores Narcotics License To Produce, Export High THC
Swissmedic, the surveillance authority for medicines and medical devices, granted Linnea SA a narcotics license at the end of 2022. This allows the company to help bring a pharmaceutical level of quality to this emerging cannabinoid industry, which is projected to grow from $28.26 billion in 2021 to $197.74 billion in 2028.
