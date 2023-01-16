— OPINION — The Food and Drug Administration has issued many of its foundational rules in the 12 years since the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) was passed, but the agency’s implementation efforts continue. On Nov. 21, 2022, the FDA published the long-awaited final Food Traceability Rule, which establishes additional traceability recordkeeping requirements for those that manufacture, process, pack, or hold certain foods on FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule identifies key activities or Critical Tracking Events (CTES) along the supply chain where records containing Key Data Elements (KDEs) will have to be created, maintained, and shared for these foods. These KDEs include traceability lot codes that will enable the agency to more quickly and efficiently trace food back and forward in the event of a food safety problem.

