Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ABC 4
Short film competition fights stigma of mental health
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) is continuing to fight the stigma of mental health with its second annual Healing Out Loud short film competition. The film competition is open to Utah residents aged between 15-30. Video submissions can be made in one...
ABC 4
Duck defender: Neurodivergent woman works to save animals, destigmatize autism
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman’s work to save domesticated, abandoned waterfowl across the Wasatch Front has earned her the international title of “Duck Defender.” Adison Smith is the president of Wasatch Wanderers, an animal rescue that was founded in September 2021. She will continue her work to improve animals’ lives, but she hopes the rescue will also help break down the stigmas surrounding autism.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
ABC 4
American Man Found Dead From Apparent Fall in Mexico Resort
Family of Elliot Blair does not think he died from a fall, saying he was the victim of a brutal crime. American Man Found Dead From Apparent Fall in Mexico …. Family of Elliot Blair does not think he died from a fall, saying he was the victim of a brutal crime.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
ABC 4
Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires
A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies. Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires. A woman was killed...
ksl.com
Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago after prompting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon. They said they had been assaulted by a man in a Jeep parked a short distance down the road.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
ABC 4
What are the most important things you should know about glaucoma?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — “Glaucoma” is not a single condition but refers to a group of diseases that damage your optic nerve. If left untreated, it can lead to vision loss and even complete blindness. Anyone can contract glaucoma, though certain groups and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
ABC 4
Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, Thanks Community For Support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City. Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, …. A family is in mourning...
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
utahstories.com
Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame
Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
ABC 4
Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
ABC 4
UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
kjzz.com
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
ABC 4
Mendenhall Launches Ballpark Next Project Following Salt Lake Bees' Move to South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees, Utah’s Triple-A baseball team, will officially be leaving Salt Lake City and will be headed toward a new baseball stadium that will be built in the Daybreak neighborhood of South Jordan. Mendenhall Launches Ballpark Next Project Following …. The Salt Lake Bees, Utah’s Triple-A baseball...
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Comments / 1