Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Short film competition fights stigma of mental health

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI) is continuing to fight the stigma of mental health with its second annual Healing Out Loud short film competition. The film competition is open to Utah residents aged between 15-30. Video submissions can be made in one...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Duck defender: Neurodivergent woman works to save animals, destigmatize autism

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah woman’s work to save domesticated, abandoned waterfowl across the Wasatch Front has earned her the international title of “Duck Defender.” Adison Smith is the president of Wasatch Wanderers, an animal rescue that was founded in September 2021. She will continue her work to improve animals’ lives, but she hopes the rescue will also help break down the stigmas surrounding autism.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires

A woman was killed in a fire that happened nearly two weeks ago on West Williams Avenue. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said they could not reach the victim in time partly because of her hoarding tendencies. Hoarding Plays A Role In Causing Deadly Fires. A woman was killed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame

Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Got a windshield chip or crack? The Rock Doc makes housecalls!

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chips and cracks in your vehicle’s windshield are not just annoying, they can be hazardous to your safety as well. Salt Lake County based Rock Doc Auto Glass Replacement & Repair is available to help you keep the view through your windshield crystal clear while you’re on the road.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

