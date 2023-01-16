Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Pulitzer Prize winning ‘Clybourne Park’ on stage in Pittsburg
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — Plotline Theatre Company has a little something for everyone in its latest theatrical offering. Artistic director Randy Anger has put together three short plays plus an original radio drama that run through Jan. 29 at the Martinez Campbell Theater. Act I...
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
Silicon Valley
The Bay Area’s 10 best new bakeries, from Los Gatos to Danville to Emeryville
Here in the Bay Area, we know a stand-out bakery when we see one. Glass cases and counter tops display the day’s pastries like works of art, and the shelves are lined with just-baked loaves of bread. There might be a corner table beckoning you to stay awhile, order a warm drink and make your brownie last. Or perhaps you’re ducking into a pop-up for a malasada on the run.
Ribbon cutting planned for Little Buddha Lounge in Richmond
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Little Buddha Lounge, an oxygen bar and salt tavern geared towards holistic healing therapies. The community is invited to wear all black (requested, not mandatory) to the event set for 3 p.m. at...
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
pioneerpublishers.com
‘Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head, they keep falling’
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — It’s been a wild ride for the Diablo Valley since New Year’s Eve as nine (count ‘em, NINE) atmospheric rivers including a bomb cyclone or two battered California leaving much of the state under water and mud. But...
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway. KRON On is streaming news live now The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. […]
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Bay Area storm-related closures: updated list
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the last of a series of storms is poised to move through the Bay Area Wednesday, the region is still picking up the pieces from a series of powerful atmospheric rivers. With nearly two continuous weeks of rain and stormy weather in the rear-view mirror, Bay Area residents and businesses […]
sfstandard.com
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
SFist
Photos: Giant Rabbit Statues Ring In the Lunar New Year ‘Year of the Rabbit’ In SF
Meet all the rabbit statues just installed around San Francisco to celebrate the Lunar New Year’s Chinese Zodiac Year of the Rabbit — and these intricately designed rabbit monuments now adorn parks, markets, and museums. The COVID-19-canceled 2021 Chinese New Year Parade jilted San Francisco into a sudden...
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
Video: Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County blanketed in snow
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Video shot overnight on Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County Sunday shows the mountain and the surrounding area covered in a thick blanket of fresh snow. Much of the video shows near white-out conditions as trees, roads, residences and businesses are covered in snow. In one part of the […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Oakhurst golfers donate to First Tee, John Muir Foundation
CLAYTON, CA (Jan. 16, 2023) — Golf groups at Oakhurst Country Club raised money for two local charities at successful events late last year. The Men’s Club donated $12,750 to First Tee of Contra Costa, while the Senior Skins gave $9,820 to the John Muir Health Foundation. Popular...
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
sfstandard.com
Celebrity-Backed Fried Chicken Chain Opening East Bay Outpost
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style spicy fried chicken franchise, expands to Oakland this Friday, Jan. 20. The newest location will open at 2228 Broadway at Grand Avenue. The Los Angeles-based chain specializes in fried chicken sliders and tenders that come in seven different spice levels, from “no spice” to...
funcheap.com
Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County
Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
