ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Keyontae Johnson inspiring others with comeback after medical scare

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOSl5_0kFzvSQu00

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – If there were a Comeback Player for Life award, K-State forward Keyontae Johnson might win it.

“Two years felt like four years,” Johnson said. “A lot of days where you’re down.”

Johnson isn’t playing basketball like someone who took two years off.

“To come out the gate that fast, I don’t think anyone expected that,” K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang said.

Even his teammates are surprised how quickly Johnson’s improved.

“You would expect to see some type of rust or some type of process to getting back to the top,” K-State senior guard Markquis Nowell said. “For him, right away, since he was able to start running and doing contact, he was elite.”

On Dec. 12, 2020, Johnson passed out after a timeout during the Florida/Florida State men’s basketball game.

“It basically was like a freak thing,” Johnson said. “They’re still trying to do tests. They still have my medical stuff, so they’ve still been looking into it and doing a lot of research behind it.”

Luckily, the only injury he had was a busted lip, so there wasn’t much to recover from. However, Johnson had trouble getting doctors’ clearance to return to basketball because of the uncertainty surrounding his collapse. He didn’t get to play the game he loves for almost two whole seasons.

“I knew teams was going to be scared to take the risk with picking me up, so Coach Tang let me know from day one he wasn’t scared,” Johnson said. “He just saw how I could help the program, which made it stand out for me to come here.”

Johnson had no doubt he wanted to play Division I basketball again.

“There was no apprehension on his part or our part,” Tang said. “He wanted to play. There’s this great desire in him. He just loves the game of basketball.”

When he could finally play again, a school with a high-quality medical staff was one of his top priorities when in the transfer portal.

“I had to find the right school that had the perfect medical team,” Johnson said. “There was a lot of schools I wanted to go to, but the medical wasn’t up to date. I just felt like, with Coach Tang, he had a similar situation at Baylor with one of his former players. How they was up-to-date on the doctors, making sure I was going to all the doctors’ appointments. To this day we still do a lot of doctors’ appointments.”

Johnson doesn’t worry about collapsing again, but his coaches and teammates make sure they’re taking care of him anyway.

“We’re so grateful that Mom and Dad had a peace about our staff,” Tang said. “That includes Luke and Phil, and Dr. Wahl, everything that we had in place to help Keyontae and to monitor everything.”

Through it all, his goal stayed the same: to play in the NBA. That resilience is inspiring this generation and the next one.

“For me, it’s just a blessing to see how much kids still enjoy watching me play,” Johnson said. “I could’ve gave up. I feel like that could’ve changed a lot of people’s lifestyle, just seeing me give up and they feel like it would’ve been the right way to give up.”

Johnson has quickly become a Manhattan celebrity, but his reach is impacting the nation.

“He’s like a rockstar here,” Nowell said. “He’s giving high fives. He’s shaking kids’ hands. He’s talking to them and being very transparent with them. That’s why they love him so much.”

Johnson is averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as K-State basketball embraces his contributions to an electric start. The Wildcats are 15-2 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play. K-State will host KU for the first of two ‘Sunflower Showdown’ matchups of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Reportedly Changes Transfer Decision

After fears that Nebraska would lose wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the transfer portal, it appears he's not leaving Lincoln just yet. Per On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz, the junior wideout has withdrawn his name from the portal, which could turn out to be a huge win for Matt Rhule and ...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNT News

Collin Klein reacts to Skylar Thompson’s playoff start

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will be under center for the Miami Dolphins for their NFL Wildcard game Sunday afternoon. Thompson, a rookie 7th-round pick, will start in the biggest game of his young career. “If you would have asked me a year ago that I’d be standing here doing this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘It’s going to mean extra’: Bill Self previews Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday for the 298th Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have owned this rivalry both recently, and historically, and come in as hot as any team in the country. KU’s current ten-game winning streak is the sixth-longest active winning streak in college basketball. The Jayhawks have […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy