WHO DEY: Bengals go on road to play Bills in AFC Divisional Playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Buffalo Bills on January 22 in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in Orchard Park, New York, the NFL announced Sunday night.

The two teams met in Cincinnati on January 2 but the game was canceled following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field of Paycor Stadium during the game.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering from cardiac arrest and needed both CPR and defibrillation by team doctors. He was released from UC Medical Center on January 9 and discharged from a Buffalo hospital on January 11.

The Bengals advanced to the Divisional Playoffs beating the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, 24-17, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record while Cincinnati went 12-4.

The Bills and Bengals have met twice in the postseason with Cincinnati winning both times at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bengals won on January 3, 1982 by a score of 28-21 in an AFC Divisional Playoff game. Ken Anderson threw a go-ahead 16-yard touchdown pass to Cris Collinsworth with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter. It was Cincinnati’s first postseason win ever, according to the team’s website.

Cincinnati beat Buffalo on January 8, 1989 in the AFC Championship game, 21-10. Ickey Woods ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The two teams have played each other 32 times, including those two postseason games.

Buffalo leads the overall series, 17-15. The last match-up was in 2019 when the Bills won, 21-17.

The Bengals and Bills will play Sunday afternoon, January 22, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game and take on the winner of Kansas City/Jacksonville.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Bills is Sunday at 3 p.m.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Bills is Sunday at 3 p.m.

