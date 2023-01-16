ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Travis Goff gives inside look at KU’s athletic improvements

By Lainey Gerber
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU athletic director Travis Goff is reflecting on the past 21 months of work he has done with the Jayhawks.

Goff sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber on Sunday’s episode of K-Nation to discuss new hires, alumni support, newfound football success, NIL and more.

Whether it’s hiring a football coach, women’s golf coach, baseball coach, or extending coaches, Goff has helped lead many KU sports to a major turnaround.

“The reality is, KU attracts amazing [coaching] candidates,” Goff said.

The football team’s best season since 2008 is just one part of that.

“Just feeling the sense of energy and passion it brought to the alumni base, the fan base, you felt it on game day, but you felt it every day of the week in between, as well,” he said.

Although the KU men’s basketball team is competing for National Titles just about every year, Goff says big-time success on the football field can have an impact like none other.

“It really engages and brings to life an alumni base across the world, quite frankly,” Goff said. “To my opinion [the impact is felt] in only a way that football can in our country. The reality is college football is pretty unique in America in the passion, the pageantry and all the things that it does. We definitely felt that.”

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.

KSNT News

