ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU welcomes back legendary Jayhawks, celebrates 125 years of basketball

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSn0P_0kFzubSm00

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- There was a celebration in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and not just because the Jayhawks beat Iowa State.

KU celebrated 125 years of its men’s basketball program over the weekend. Decades of KU basketball legends gathered for meals, sharing of memories and a special halftime recognition ceremony.

There was tons of basketball history in the building for KU’s game on Saturday. Memorable coaches including Larry Brown, Ted Owens and Roy Williams all attended.

“When you’re 93 you look back at your life… and it was 63 years ago that I came here to interview,” Owens said. “It’s been a blessing. And the biggest blessing is working with the finest young men that I could ever imagine.”

KU fan-favorite players came back to town, too. That includes recent Jayhawk hoopers like Mitch Lightfoot, and some guys who played awhile back, like Nick Collison.

“Kansas basketball is a privilege if you get to be a part of it,” Collison said. “It’ll always be some of the best years of my life and just the highlight of my life.”

To make a fun weekend celebration even better… the Jayhawks got a thrilling victory over No. 14 Iowa State to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU’s Adams earns Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball big-man KJ Adams has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Adams scored a career-high 22 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 10. He also scored 15 points and the game-winning bucket against No. 14 Iowa State the following game. This is the first weekly […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

‘It’s going to mean extra’: Bill Self previews Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday for the 298th Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have owned this rivalry both recently, and historically, and come in as hot as any team in the country. KU’s current ten-game winning streak is the sixth-longest active winning streak in college basketball. The Jayhawks have […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

WRHS linebacker commits to Washburn

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural High School is sending one of its best football players just up the road to be an Ichabod. WRHS senior linebacker Ty Weber announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Wednesday. “I look forward to laying it on the line for my coaches, my teammates, my university and my […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Excitement brews ahead of ranked Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Basketball season is heating up, and tomorrow night in Manhattan is going to be fun. K-State and KU are set to face off in the 298th Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum. 27 News talked to KU and K-State fans in the area about their gameday plans. The one thing they can all […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn splits double-header against Fort Hays State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball had opposite outcomes in their back-to-back games against Fort Hays State. The men’s team won, 74-64. The women lost 53-46. Men’s recap: Washburn (7-9, 4-6) scored the first 10 points of the game, jumping out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back. Levi Braun scored eight […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

EXCLUSIVE: Travis Goff gives inside look at KU’s athletic improvements

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU athletic director Travis Goff is reflecting on the past 21 months of work he has done with the Jayhawks. Goff sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber on Sunday’s episode of K-Nation to discuss new hires, alumni support, newfound football success, NIL and more. Whether it’s hiring a football coach, women’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka native/KU running back Ky Thomas transfers to Kent State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alum and former Kansas Jayhawk running back Ky Thomas is headed to Kent State. Thomas made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he would be joining the Golden Flashes. Out of high school, Thomas went to Minnesota, where he played one season, racking up 824 rushing yards and six touchdowns. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU basketball wins another close one in Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball is now 16-1 and alone at the top of the Big 12 standings. The second-ranked Jayhawks beat No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday. Iowa State, K-State and KU were the only three teams unbeaten in Big 12 play before Saturday’s action. With the Jayhawks taking down ISU and K-State […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ichabod hoops split lopsided games at Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Pittsburg State Saturday for a matchup with the Gorillas. Ichabod men’s basketball found its largest victory of the season with a 93-63 win. WU women’s basketball suffered a big loss, at 74-55. Coming off a two-game skid, Washburn men’s basketball came out hot against […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs to play Jaguars in divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs first playoff game is set. Kansas City will face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round. The Jaguars are the five seed in the AFC. They defeated the Chargers in the Wildcard round despite trailing 27-0 in the first half. The Chiefs have already played the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy