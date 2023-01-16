Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. Best chance of ice accumulation and impacts will be from 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. A wintry mix is possible at times throughout the night, causing slick travel. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO