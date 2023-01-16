ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codington County, SD

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with some locally higher amounts just inland from Lake Superior in northern Douglas County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph close to Lake Superior. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. Best chance of ice accumulation and impacts will be from 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. A wintry mix is possible at times throughout the night, causing slick travel. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-17 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

