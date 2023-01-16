Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with some locally higher amounts just inland from Lake Superior in northern Douglas County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph close to Lake Superior. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. Best chance of ice accumulation and impacts will be from 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the this evening`s and tomorrow morning`s commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. A wintry mix is possible at times throughout the night, causing slick travel. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
