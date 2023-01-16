ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

ANC
3d ago

How can you teach history without the Holocaust? When did such a momentous event become regulated to obscurity? Forget the lessons of the past and you will repeat them

Cindy Willson
3d ago

The history of the Holocaust is one of the most important parts for children, teens, adults....for those who do not know history, are bound to repeat it. 11 million Jews and hundreds of thousands who were not. This Must Not Be Forgotten.

Dusty Demons
3d ago

This should be taught Actually, ALL history should be taught. Unfortunately, they are too busy teaching kids to pass through test to get more money for the school than stuff they can actually use!!

Northern Kentucky Tribune

