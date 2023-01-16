Or maybe a healthier approach which be to focus on showing them all the opportunities they have today instead of turning them into perpetual victims?
My kids were exposed to different races their whole life . It wasn't until they went to school that they had questions. I just answered them the best I could . Always telling them no one is better than anyone else.
Teach them not to use race card and victimhood nonsense as the cause of their own poor life choices and failures.
Related
7 things Black people want their well-meaning white friends to know
To predict anti-LGBTQ prejudice, look to personality?
Behaviors That Diminish A Black Woman’s Power In The Workplace
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
How to Communicate With a Narcissist
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
Black Women Are Calling White Women Out for Snatching Up All the Mielle Organics Rosemary Oil
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"
New Study: Are Whites Discriminated Against in America More Than Minorities?
The Narcissistic Behavior
25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'
Orphaned Man Shamed for Making In-Laws 'Uncomfortable' After Mention of Parents' Passing
Fatherly
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 42