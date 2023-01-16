ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway

Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Duke Energy Schedules Rolling Roadblocks on I-71/75

Rolling roadblocks are necessary to remove utility lines spanning across I-71/75. (Erlanger, Ky.) – Utility line work will require rolling roadblocks on Interstate 71/75 near Erlanger this weekend. Duke Energy has scheduled a series of rolling roadblocks on Sunday, January 22 so crews can remove old utility lines. The...
ERLANGER, KY
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans

Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
