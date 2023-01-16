Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.

TAYLOR MILL, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO