Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health raising funds to expand mental health services
At one time he was a priest. These days his prayers are being answered. Rick Wurth, the Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health, joined the organization in October 2010. Perhaps that was God’s way of helping the youth of Northern Kentucky, as Wurth was...
COV commission hears reports on architectural firm for new City Hall; talks bike friendly city, more
Perhaps Andrew Wilhoite said it best. The city’s director of special projects and intergovernmental affairs introduced himself to the Covington Commission at their regular caucus meeting Tuesday night, and he did so by describing how City Hall has had a “migratory existence” over the past 50 years.
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
Cincinnati Metro Announces Two Selections for Region's First Bus Rapid Transit Routes
Metro says Bus Rapid Transit feels more like rail travel.
$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway
Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
Locals work to bring attention to human trafficking issue during January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The goal is to spark conversation and raise awareness as to what human trafficking can look like in society. “By having a month to really have these conversations between people you know, people you don't know we turn this from...
Duke Energy Schedules Rolling Roadblocks on I-71/75
Rolling roadblocks are necessary to remove utility lines spanning across I-71/75. (Erlanger, Ky.) – Utility line work will require rolling roadblocks on Interstate 71/75 near Erlanger this weekend. Duke Energy has scheduled a series of rolling roadblocks on Sunday, January 22 so crews can remove old utility lines. The...
As sale numbers dip, organization promotes more Black homeownership in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Until last year, Susan Rogers didn’t know if she’d ever own her own home. The 62-year-old had rented her entire adult life. But after a rent hike in 2021, the schoolteacher started to think more seriously about buying a place of her own. “I decided...
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans
Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
Crews are responding to a possible structure fire on East Tower in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a possible structure fire on East Tower in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects on area roads, highways; beware of closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
