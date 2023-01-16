Read full article on original website
Man arrested after caught with stolen electric bike, drug paraphernalia
A man now faces multiple charges after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and a stolen bike in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were patrolling near C Street and Kern Street Wednesday when they spotted someone on an electric bicycle riding against traffic. They were also on a bike that was believed to be stolen.
KMPH.com
$5,000 reward announced for arson suspect information, arrest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Investigators held a news conference Wednesday to announce a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of two arson suspects in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, two suspects were caught on camera breaking into a strip mall on Kings Canyon Rd....
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
PD: Man arrested following burglaries at several Visalia stores
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in a series of Visalia stores, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested for a series of burglary and burglary attempts, according to police. Authorities say, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 12:50 a.m. officers […]
KMJ
Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
orangeandbluepress.com
Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
KMPH.com
Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for illegal firearm possession
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Fresno was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say on June 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express in Fresno to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bail amount for the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on October 4, 2022, was lowered on Wednesday after their attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with […]
KMPH.com
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.
KMPH.com
Family wants justice following shooting, death of loved one in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno family is processing their grief in the aftermath of the shooting and death of their loved one, 51-year-old Victor Becerra. It happened two weeks ago and Fresno Police are still searching for the alleged shooter. "I never imagined at 18 years old, I would...
Man injured after driving into tree in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after his vehicle veered off the roadway into a tree according to Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone and Herndon. Police say a witness told them that the dark compact car collided […]
KTVU FOX 2
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the identities of the six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
GV Wire
VISALIA — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.
KMPH.com
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
KMJ
Motorcycle Rider Injured In Crash On Herndon Ave. In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A motorcycle rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Herndon at Peach Avenues in Clovis around 7:30 a.m. The car is still on the scene but the condition of...
