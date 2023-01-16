Read full article on original website
Kentucky Voices for Health to offer free, virtual forum with legislative leaders discussing health policy
Kentucky Voices for Health will present a special legislative forum on Tuesday, January 31. The forum is scheduled for 3 p.m. (ET) and will be virtual and free to attend. Legislative leaders from across the Commonwealth will join in for this unique opportunity to dive into some of the most important issues facing the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly.
College Heights Herald
WKU alumnus files for governor’s race
Western Kentucky University alumnus Alan Keck is the most recent conservative to enter the race for Kentucky’s governor. Keck announced his run on Nov. 21, 2022 and signed his paperwork Jan. 5, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s website. Keck joins 12 other conservatives, including former United...
Jacqueline Coleman: It’s time to invest in our future and transformational change for all Kentuckians
The Beshear-Coleman administration is, and always will be, education first. Education is the key to unlocking transformational change for all Kentuckians. Education breaks cycles of poverty and creates new cycles of success. Education is how we prepare our workforce for the jobs of the future. Education is how Kentucky competes in a global economy.
Kentucky action network to examine food and housing insecurity on college campuses
The statistics are alarming. More than half of all college students across the nation struggle to meet their needs for food, housing and other basic necessities, which can adversely affect their ability to succeed in school, according to The Hope Center for College, Community and Justice. In Kentucky, college enrollment...
WKYT 27
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
wnky.com
Booker lands job in Kentucky governor’s administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has hired former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker will take a lead role in efforts to connect state government with community and faith-based groups. The Louisville Democrat will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The governor’s office made the hiring announcement Friday. The appointment comes more than two months after Booker was defeated by Republican Sen. Rand Paul. Paul secured a third term in last year’s Senate election in Kentucky. The governor’s office didn’t immediately provide salary details for Booker’s appointment.
Families invited to join lawmakers for Military Kids Day at State Capitol in Frankfort February 16
Military Kids Day, the annual event hosted at the Kentucky State Capitol, is scheduled to return on Thursday, February 16. Lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate. Initiated by state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, at the request of a military family living in his district, Military...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tax season is nearly here, with significant tax changes in Kentucky for 2023
PADUCAH — When you file your taxes this year in Kentucky, you might be getting more money back into your pocket. The Kentucky state income tax has decreased by 0.05%, setting the state income tax at 4.5%. That little change is the start of Kentucky's efforts of getting the income tax down to zero.
spectrumnews1.com
Leaders highlight rising opioid overdoses, deaths in Kentucky's Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky cities can now help fight the increasing opioid crisis with new funding headed to communities around the state. Lexington is among the cities leading the charge in helping end the opioid epidemic that leaders say is affecting Black community in alarming numbers. The commission, formed...
NKY Chamber to host Governor Andy Beshear during next Government Forum January 31 in Covington
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its next Government Forum featuring Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday, January 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch event will take place at the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront located at 668 West Fifth Street in Covington. During the...
Whatever happened to hemp?
Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
Will Kentucky legislature end a patient’s right to one free copy of medical records?
Move along, folks. Nothing to see here. Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.”
wklw.com
State Representative Wants Red Light Cameras In Kentucky
A state representative wants red light cameras legalized in Kentucky. The commonwealth currently requires an officer to see a violation for a ticket to be issued. Democrat Rachel Roarx believes legalizing traffic cameras would help improve public safety. Roarx’s bill faces challenges, including being introduced in a Republican-dominated legislature.
Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
UK offering online, in-person workshops to help Kentucky teachers expand Holocaust education
Teachers across the Commonwealth have the opportunity to enhance K-12 Holocaust education through a University of Kentucky-led training initiative. Educators can register for online and in-person Holocaust education workshops, offered from late January through early June of 2023. Funded by a grant from the Jewish Heritage Fund (JHF), the UK-JHF...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why is Kentucky Known as The Bluegrass State?
Bluegrass is a grass that is common throughout Kentucky. Unlike other grasses, it is not blue but instead a greenish-purple color. It is also hardy and resilient. The state's name comes from an Iroquois word meaning "meadowlands." Native Americans inhabited Kentucky for many centuries. In the early 1800s, European explorers began to arrive in more significant numbers.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
