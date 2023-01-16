FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has hired former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker will take a lead role in efforts to connect state government with community and faith-based groups. The Louisville Democrat will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The governor’s office made the hiring announcement Friday. The appointment comes more than two months after Booker was defeated by Republican Sen. Rand Paul. Paul secured a third term in last year’s Senate election in Kentucky. The governor’s office didn’t immediately provide salary details for Booker’s appointment.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO