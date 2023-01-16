ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Ten Interesting Must Know Facts About Louisiana

We live in a great state, with beautiful scenery, amazing animals, great people, and tons of interesting facts that set us apart from the rest of the nation. I'm proud of our state and wanted to share these awesome tidbits with you. Ten Interesting Louisiana Facts You Need to Know.
LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
GOP Rep. Richard Nelson will run for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. - Republican Louisiana Rep. Richard Nelson officially announced Wednesday morning he's running for governor of the state. On Facebook, he said Louisiana has everything going for it, but is held back by leaders who are stuck in the past. "I’m running for Governor because Louisianans deserve better....
J.T. Meleck Announces Single-Barrel Whiskey Program to Continue in 2023

Branch, LA – After the successful test market of its single-barrel cask strength rice whiskey in four select Louisiana retailers, family-owned distillery J.T. Meleck announced plans to continue the program in 2023, with an expansion to more retailers in the state. The program builds on the success of the...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is a […]
Utility bill scam targets Louisiana seniors, veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The utility bill scam is one of the most common, and criminals mostly target the elderly and veterans. According to the FBI, there were more than 92,000 elderly victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in almost $2 billion dollars in losses. Con-artists call pretending to be with gas, water or electric […]
