Travelers are having to slow way down at a new slipout at mile marker 0.35 just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 today. Caltrans has been dumping rock on the area and has flaggers there. According to a spokesperson, Myles Cochrane, “Caltrans is focused on the slipout right now. We have one-way traffic control in the area and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we plan repairs.”

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO