FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
northcountydailystar.com
Cougars Begin Four-Game Homestand with Cal State East Bay, Cal State Dominguez Hills
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The No. 18/20 Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team (12-2, 9-1 CCAA) returns home for four consecutive games beginning on Thursday with a matchup against Cal State East Bay (8-6, 5-5 CCAA) at 5:30 p.m. before taking on undefeated No. 14/10 Cal State Dominguez Hills (16-0, 10-0 CCAA) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Splash Pads to Close During the Off-Season
Beginning in February, San Marcos will implement an off-season closure of the City’s five splash pads to support water conservation. The splash pad closures at the Buelow, Lakeview, Mulberry, San Elijo and Sunset parks will start on Feb. 1 and conclude on Mar. 15. Looking ahead, the off-season closure...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
kymkemp.com
Rough Road Ahead: Small Slipout on 101 Near Humboldt/Mendocino County Line Open, But Slow
Travelers are having to slow way down at a new slipout at mile marker 0.35 just barely north of the Humboldt/Mendocino County line on Hwy 101 today. Caltrans has been dumping rock on the area and has flaggers there. According to a spokesperson, Myles Cochrane, “Caltrans is focused on the slipout right now. We have one-way traffic control in the area and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we plan repairs.”
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
northcountydailystar.com
Sand Nourishment and Retention Pilot Project
The City of Oceanside is taking important steps to decelerate coastal erosion with an innovative Coastal Zone Management Program. Oceanside has an 80-year history of beach erosion resulting in large part from the construction of the Camp Pendleton Boat Basin in 1942 and the Small Craft Harbor in 1963, collectively referred to as the Harbor Complex. The Harbor Complex traps sand to the north which limits sediment inputs into the Oceanside Littoral Cell and deprives Oceanside beaches of sand from up-coast, natural sources.
northcountydailystar.com
History of Black Owned Businesses in Oceanside
Oceanside Black History Month – Oceanside Theater Company and Oceanside Historical. “Generational Black Pioneers, featuring Oceanside Entrepreneurs” – An interactive, multimedia exploration, celebrating the black. entrepreneurs in Oceanside throughout the years. This non-fictional narrative and fictional dramatization spotlights stories of Oceanside black business owners past and present.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Road Closed] Main Access to Petrolia and Honeydew Compromised
Road damage to Bull Creek Flat Road is threatening the main access to the Honeydew and Petrolia communities west of Highway 101. The road that runs west from the highway at the confluence of the south fork and main stem of the Eel River traverses through Humboldt Redwoods State Park, making the road maintenance a state park issue.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
northcountydailystar.com
Paint and Sip at Inzane Brewing Co.
Join the CSUSM Alumni Association at a fun paint and sip night at Inzane Brewing Co. in Vista. The instructor is CSUSM alumna Sarah Spinks (’04). Registration includes one drink ticket and snacks. Sign up today as registration is limited!. Cost: $15 for CSUSM Alumni Association members, $20 for...
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
northcountydailystar.com
Two Killed, Four Injured in Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 8:16 pm, Oceanside Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the Southbound lanes of Douglas Drive just South of Pala Road. Upon arrival, officers located two occupants who were pronounced deceased on the scene, while the other four occupants were transported to local trauma centers. Douglas Drive was closed from El Camino Real to Old River Street for several hours to allow for an investigation.
