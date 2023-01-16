Read full article on original website
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Martin Luther King Jr. welcomed four children with wife Coretta Scott King before his death in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr.'s children have carried on his legacy. The civil rights leader and wife Coretta Scott King were parents to four kids: sons Martin Luther King III, 65, and Dexter, 61, and daughters Yolanda and Bernice, 59. All four of MLK's children were quite young when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His eldest, Yolanda was only 12 at the time while his youngest, Bernice, was just 5 years...
Martin Luther King Jr.'s son defends new monument amid criticism
Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture.The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, has garnered mixed reactions since its unveiling last week in the Boston Common.King III told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
Jennifer Hudson Sits on the Steps of Martin Luther King Jr.'s House in Tribute: 'Soaking in the Significance'
The singer honored the late minister and activist on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Essence
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy
The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
SFGate
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Brittney Griner appears at Phoenix MLK Day march
Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Phoenix, just weeks after she was released from a Russian penal colony. Griner, the Phoenix Mercury and Olympics basketball star, surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been King's 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
Not Feeling It: Critics Did Not Embrace Boston Sculpture Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Wife Coretta
It wasn’t a pretty picture when a new sculpture, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was revealed last Friday. Called “The Embrace,” the 22-foot bronze statue depicts the embrace of Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King “hugging after Martin received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.” The reveal in Boston Common Park garnered much anticipation, but was met with negative reactions from many online viewers.
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
New Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King sculpture called 'hideous': 'Fire whoever designed that'
A new sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled in Boston was blasted by onlookers as 'hideous,' 'horrible' and 'awful.'
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
New monument dedicated to MLK and Coretta Scott King opens in Boston
Just a few days before what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, "Embrace," a monument dedicated to King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, has been unveiled in Boston, where they first met.
Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2022
Rest in peace to all the talented souls we lost this year.
I have a dream that one day in Alabama, MLK will no longer share a holiday with Robert E. Lee
A version of this tribute cartoon was first posted in 2020. “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.” - Martin Luther King Jr. Pardon me for tweaking one of my favorite quotes by Dr. King, but here goes ... “You can kill the dreamer...
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
WATCH: Alveda King says Biden 'should put his actions, and his money, and his heart where his mouth is'
Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King said President Joe Biden’s speech in honor of the holiday that recognizes her uncle was the opposite of what he actually does.
Gayle King Celebrates 68th Birthday With Three Parties, a Surprise Performance, and Bestie Oprah
What a way to end the year, celebrating another birthday. “2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps,” King wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The television personality shared multiple images of her birthday celebration...
Americans see Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero now, but that wasn't the case during his lifetime
The fact that King is now beloved and has a national holiday commemorating his birthday wasn't something that during his lifetime appeared would obviously happen. During the 1960s, King was a very divisive figure.
