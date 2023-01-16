Read full article on original website
ABC 4
UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
Trailer catches fire on I-80 in Summit County, no one injured
Eastbound traffic was closed on I-80 after a trailer separates from a tractor, catching fire. No injuries were reported.
KSLTV
Firefighters ask for help digging out fire hydrants
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters in the Mountain Green Fire Protection District are asking for help digging out fire hydrants from deep snow in case of an emergency. Firefighters all over the state face this issue each winter as heavy snow from shoveling and snowplows can quickly cover up fire hydrants.
KSLTV
Tiny home in Lehi destroyed in fire
LEHI, Utah — A tiny home in Lehi is a total loss after a fire broke out over the weekend and spread to nearby structures. The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 400 East and 100 North. When firefighters arrived on scene, the tiny...
kjzz.com
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
KSLTV
Rocky Mountain Power provides update on proposed headquarters rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital city is inching closer to making a decision on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposal to rezone its west side headquarters into a mixed-use urban center core. The Salt Lake City Council set a public hearing date on the proposed rezone for Feb....
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
ABC 4
Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
Multiple families evacuated due to fire at Park City Hotel
Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
Cottonwood resorts surpass 400 inches of snow for season so far
UTAH — This week, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird Resort, and Brighton Resort surpassed 400 inches of snowfall so far for the season. In a world where many ski areas would […]
KSLTV
Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources told KSL that the pair, who they named ‘David’ and ‘Goliath’, has been roaming around 1200 South 1200 East since Saturday evening.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor
SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigate third auto-pedestrian crash within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city’s third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day. Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a...
KSLTV
Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business
TOOELE, Utah — A shocking and tragic crash right along Main Street in Tooele took a woman’s life and injured two others. The Tooele Police Department said it happened when a wrong-way driver jumped the curb and crashed into the Ensign Engineering and Land Survey business at 169 N. Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
