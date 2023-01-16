ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 4

UDOT crews plow nearly 650,000 miles in busy December

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UDOT crews stayed busy throughout the month of December as Utah’s winter started strong with heavy snow across the Beehive State. According to UDOT, snowplow crews plowed 648,187 miles of roads, taking a cumulative total of 26,732 hours. It was an undertaking that UDOT said is enough miles to plow the entirety of I-15 from Tremonton, just north of Brigham City, to St. George in Southern Utah 1,737 times.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Firefighters ask for help digging out fire hydrants

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters in the Mountain Green Fire Protection District are asking for help digging out fire hydrants from deep snow in case of an emergency. Firefighters all over the state face this issue each winter as heavy snow from shoveling and snowplows can quickly cover up fire hydrants.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
KSLTV

Tiny home in Lehi destroyed in fire

LEHI, Utah — A tiny home in Lehi is a total loss after a fire broke out over the weekend and spread to nearby structures. The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 400 East and 100 North. When firefighters arrived on scene, the tiny...
LEHI, UT
kjzz.com

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources told KSL that the pair, who they named ‘David’ and ‘Goliath’, has been roaming around 1200 South 1200 East since Saturday evening.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business

TOOELE, Utah — A shocking and tragic crash right along Main Street in Tooele took a woman’s life and injured two others. The Tooele Police Department said it happened when a wrong-way driver jumped the curb and crashed into the Ensign Engineering and Land Survey business at 169 N. Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
TOOELE, UT

