West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)

1 DAY AGO