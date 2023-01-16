ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52

A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.  Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut

On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS

Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment For Boston Bruins’ Foligno In Win

BOSTON – Things got a bit testy between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon even though it wasn’t very competitive on the scoreboard, and that led to a hilarious moment in Boston’s 6-0 takedown of the Broad Street Bullies at TD Garden. After a...
BOSTON, MA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dancehallmag.com

Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA

Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL

It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
DETROIT, MI
The Staten Island Advance

NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’

Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Olivia Dunne Shows off Injury in New Selfie

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not had a chance to compete this season so far due to a leg injury. Dunne, a junior majoring in communication studies, shared a mirror selfie from the gymnastics team locker room Monday, showing off the big boot she is wearing on her leg. Even though Dunne has been stuck on the sidelines, she is by far the most talked-about member of the team due to her massive social media following.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane New York Giants news

The New York Giants are headed to the next round of the playoffs after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, continuing an absolutely incredible season compared to where the Giants were last season. And as NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN explains, the Giants had an incredible turnaround without making any major offseason moves.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Report: Legendary Wrestler Dead At 38

The wrestling world received devastating news on Tuesday night when a star wrestler passed away. Jamin Pugh, better known by wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was just 38 years old. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan ...
thecomeback.com

Fan-favorite NHL player dies at 52

Gino Odjick, who gained a reputation during his 12-year NHL career as an enforcer and fan favorite, has died at the age of 52. Odjick had been diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2014, which attacks the organs and the heart. Odjick reportedly died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital.
Yardbarker

Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up

An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
BOSTON, MA

