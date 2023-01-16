Read full article on original website
Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52
A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52. Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
Sports pundit slams Flyers player for skipping team's Pride festivities, calls on NHL to fine Philly
A Canadian sports pundit ripped into Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and the NHL over the player's decision to skip the team's Pride night festivities.
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
markerzone.com
IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS
Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
Yardbarker
Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment For Boston Bruins’ Foligno In Win
BOSTON – Things got a bit testy between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon even though it wasn’t very competitive on the scoreboard, and that led to a hilarious moment in Boston’s 6-0 takedown of the Broad Street Bullies at TD Garden. After a...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
NHL backs Flyers' Ivan Provorov decision to skip team's Pride festivities
The NHL issued a statement in response to Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov's decision to skip the team's Pride festivities, stating "clubs decide whom to celebrate, when and how."
dancehallmag.com
Shenseea Lights Up Courtside At Clippers-Rockets Game In LA
Jamaican starlet Shenseea lit up the courtside at the basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets at the Crypto Arena in California last night (January 15). Besides the Clippers’ 121-100 win over the Rockets, all eyes were on the Blessed singer, who donned some hard-to-miss designer...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Popculture
Olivia Dunne Shows off Injury in New Selfie
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not had a chance to compete this season so far due to a leg injury. Dunne, a junior majoring in communication studies, shared a mirror selfie from the gymnastics team locker room Monday, showing off the big boot she is wearing on her leg. Even though Dunne has been stuck on the sidelines, she is by far the most talked-about member of the team due to her massive social media following.
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane New York Giants news
The New York Giants are headed to the next round of the playoffs after a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, continuing an absolutely incredible season compared to where the Giants were last season. And as NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN explains, the Giants had an incredible turnaround without making any major offseason moves.
Report: Legendary Wrestler Dead At 38
The wrestling world received devastating news on Tuesday night when a star wrestler passed away. Jamin Pugh, better known by wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was just 38 years old. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," AEW owner Tony Khan ...
thecomeback.com
Fan-favorite NHL player dies at 52
Gino Odjick, who gained a reputation during his 12-year NHL career as an enforcer and fan favorite, has died at the age of 52. Odjick had been diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2014, which attacks the organs and the heart. Odjick reportedly died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital.
Yardbarker
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
